2023 NFL Preseason Final: How to Watch the Texans vs. Saints Game Today, Time, Live Stream
After three weeks of head-to-head battles, the 2023 NFL Preseason comes to a close tonight with one final game: The Houston Texans vs. the New Orleans Saints. Roster cuts land Tuesday, so this is the final chance rookies and veterans alike have to make a case for why they should be on the team this fall.
The New Orleans Saints have won both of their preseason games for the first time since 2014 while the Texans were defeated by the Miami Dolphins last weekend. This time around, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans has told reporters that he plans to play his starters, including No. 2 overall draft pick C.J. Stroud.
Kickoff from Caesars Superdome is set for 8 p.m. ET. If you are ready to watch some Sunday Night Football, here's everything to know about how to stream the NFL preseason final between the Texans and Saints at home.
When is the Texans vs. Saints preseason game?
The final preseason game between the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints is scheduled for Sunday, August 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT).
How to Watch the Texans vs. Saints Game Online
The Texans vs. Saints game will air on FOX and the NFL Network, which is included in many cable TV packages. If you don't have cable, the most affordable way to watch Sunday's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.
Sling TV offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, Fox, ABC, and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to just $30. Sling TV also comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the regular season's top NFL matchups.
With its Orange + Blue Tier plan, Sling TV offers access to local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available), plus ESPN. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $30.
Because the NFL Network is the only network to show the entire slate of 2023 NFL preseason games, NFL+ is also a great option for catching all the action. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. You can also upgrade to NFL+ with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously.
If you want to catch all the preseason games, even those that are out-of-market, check out NFL+. For a limited time, you can save 20% on a yearly subscription, which brings the cost down to $40/year.
