It's the best time of the year for golfing enthusiasts.

With the wrap-up of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the PGA TOUR Championship is next in line. Starting on Thursday, August 24, the overall tournament winner will be named on Sunday, August 27 after the best in golf go head-to-head on the green at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Whoever reigns supreme will win the ultimate prize of a whopping $18 million.

At the top of the pack, based on their previous tournament scores, are Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, John Rahm and Lucas Glover. While these players seem to be the biggest contenders, you never know what might happen on the green during these thrilling, end-of-season games.

How to watch the 2023 PGA TOUR Championship online:

For those who don't want to miss a second of the tournament, from main feeds to featured groups, ESPN+ will likely be your best bet for streaming access to the events of the PGA TOUR Championship.

Watch on ESPN+

The Golf Channel will also air a majority of the games. And, while not as in-depth as ESPN+, Peacock will also have coverage of the main games of the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour Championship Peacock The PGA Tour Championship The PGA Tour Championship is slated to stream live on Peacock. In addition to the PGA Tour, Peacock is home to many sporting events, plus an incredible selection of television shows and movies. PLANS STARTING AT $6/MONTH Watch on Peacock

The 2023 PGA TOUR Championship Schedule:

Here are the streams you'll be able to watch of the PGA TOUR Championship with the help of ESPN+.

Thursday, August 24, 2023

Main Feed @ 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET

Featured Group @ 1 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET

Featured Holes @ 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET

Friday, August 25, 2023

Main Feed @ 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET

Featured Group @ 1 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET

Featured Holes @ 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Featured Group @ 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET

Featured Hole @ 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023

Featured Group @ 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET

Featured Hole @ 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

Ravens vs. Commanders: How to Watch Today's NFL Preseason Game

2023 NFL Preseason, Week 2: Full Schedule and How to Watch Online

How to Watch the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 Online

Amazon's Best Fire TV Streaming Stick Is More Than Half Off Right Now

How to Watch 'Red, White & Royal Blue' — Now Streaming