Ravens vs. Commanders: How to Watch Today's NFL Preseason Game, Time, Live Stream
After a jam-packed weekend, Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason concludes with one more game today. The Baltimore Ravens will be looking to extend their historic 24-game preseason winning streak as they face off against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field.
The Ravens have not lost a preseason game since 2015. Will Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders finally change that? Here's everything to know about the NFL Week 2 preseason game between the Ravens and Commanders, including the start time and how to watch the matchup at home.
When is the Ravens vs. Commanders preseason game?
The preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders is scheduled for Monday, August 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT).
How to Watch the Ravens vs. Commanders Game Online
The Ravens vs. Commanders game will be airing on the NFL Network, which is included in many cable TV packages. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch tonight's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.
Sling TV offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, Fox, ABC, and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to just $30. Sling TV also comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.
Because the NFL Network is the only network to show the entire slate of 2023 NFL preseason games, NFL+ is also a great option for catching all the action. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. You can also upgrade to NFL+ with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously.
How to Watch the Ravens vs. Commanders Game Online for Free
With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL preseason and regular season. Every preseason game broadcast nationally or on NFL Network will also be available to stream on Fubo, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.
FuboTV gives you access to NFL Network, ESPN, Fox, ABC, CBS for watching NFL preseason livestreams and over 100 more live channels.
2023 NFL Preseason Schedule: Week 3
Following tonight's Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Commanders game, there will then be a third week full of football action.
Thursday, Aug. 24
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30 p.m. (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV)
- Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles, 8 p.m (Prime Video)
Friday, Aug. 25
- Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers, 8 p.m (CBS/stream on Paramount+)
- New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m. (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV)
- Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10 p.m. (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV)
Saturday, Aug. 26
- Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.
- Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV)
- Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.
- Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.
- New York Jets at New York Giants, 6 p.m. (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV)
- Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders, 6:05 p.m.
- Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 p.m.
- Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m.
- Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 8 p.m.
- Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos, 9 p.m. (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV)
Sunday, Aug. 27
- Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints, 8 p.m. (Fox/stream on fuboTV)
