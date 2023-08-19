Amazon's Secret Golf Storefront Is Filled With Labor Day Deals On Equipment and Clothes Up to 70% Off
While this year's major golf championships may be over, there is still plenty more time in the golf season to get out and enjoy more rounds on the green. The more you play golf, the more you're always looking for great bargains to upgrade your gear. Labor Day is just a couple weeks away and Amazon is teeing up with holiday deals on golf essentials available now.
From golf balls and golf bags to footwear and polos, there are plenty of discounts on golf equipment and clothing hiding in Amazon secret golf storefront. You'll find savings on bestsellers from top golf brands like Callaway, Titleist, PGA Tour, Taylormade and plenty more — all on sale for up to 70% off. These Amazon golf deals can help take your game to the next level with new golf gear.
We've scoured the vast list of Amazon discounts to find the best deals on golf equipment, no matter your skill level. As with all Amazon sales, there's no set expiration for these Labor Day savings so you'll want to take advantage of them while they last. Ahead, shop all the best deals from Amazon's hidden golf storefront before stepping back out on the course.
Best Amazon Golf Equipment Deals
Rogue ST MAX are Callaway’s longest iron ever, with refined game-improvement shaping for golfers who want incredible speed, forgiveness, and all-around iron performance.
Get $100 off a best-selling and highly accurate laser rangefinder. Callaway's model accounts for elevation changes and measures the angle of incline/decline, then calculates the slope adjusted distance.
Made from lightweight 6061 Aluminum, the 194 gram top allows more weight to transfer to the outside of the frame. The back weight ring is made of heavy stainless steel that creates a deeper CG for less face rotation and enhanced stability.
This right handed complete golf set includes a 460cc driver, #3 wood, 21 Hybrid, #5, #6, # 7, #8, #9, PW irons, putter, graphite shafts for Woods and irons, a stand bag and 3 matching head covers.
The men's golf set comes complete in a deluxe stand bag with spacious pockets and 3 matching head covers.
The new Tour Flight Dimple Pattern unlocks the next level of aerodynamics while promoting maximum carry distances and a steep angle of descent for extra stopping power, especially on long irons.
If you walk 18 more often than you ride, the BR-D3 makes every step a little easier. With 8 critical pockets and compartments, an ultra-comfortable shoulder strap, and an insulated drink pouch, you're ready to go.
A bigger head means an MOI of 2,908 g-cm2 in the 7-Iron—the most ever in a Cleveland Golf Hybrid-Iron. It’s maximum distance with maximum fun.
Play higher shots with greater accuracy with a special sole grind that allows players to open the club face for improved performance.
Carry your clubs in style with this 14 way golf bag with 3 full length club shaft dividers allowing easy access in and out of the bag. The mesh padding will keep your golf clubs organized and graphite shafts scratch free.
Shield your golf bag and clubs from the wear and tear of air travel with this protective Samsonite case.
Best Amazon Golf Clothing Deals
The apparel category should not be overlooked as there are markdowns on golf's performance brands like Adidas, PGA Tour, Under Armour and more. Shop the best deals on golf shoes, golf shorts, skorts and everything you'll need to upgrade your style below.
Whether you're bending over to pick up your ball, mid-swing, or at barbecue with friends, these shorts are a great addition to your golf apparel. The classic fit with a 9-inch inseam gives you a little extra room in the thigh, while the stretch fabric moves with you.
This polo with built-in sun protection features moisture wicking Opti-Dri technology that moves sweat away from your body, while allowing optimal breathability, so you can always finish your game fresh and comfortable.
Innovative mesh ventilation in golf polo keeps you cool by allowing air to circulate, providing ultimate comfort on the course.
The innovative seams of the women's golf clothing are made to stretch, allowing for a wider range of unrestricted movement and greater range of motion as you play.
Save more than 30% on a hat that's high on performance and popular on Tour.
Always be ready to move. This adidas polo shirt keeps you feeling dry whether you're on the golf course, in the gym, running errands or in the office.
This ultra sleek light weight jacket with built-in UPF protection is perfect for an ultra sunny day on the course.
This men's adidas golf polo shirt is designed for year-round play. It's made of soft, stretchy piqué fabric for comfort and mobility on the course.
Flex and swing freely in these golf shorts. Four-way stretch fabric gives you a full range of motion, and gripper tape keeps your shirt tucked in. A durable water-repellent finish sheds light showers and dew.
Best Amazon Golf Shoe Deals
Play the fairways in lasting comfort with the Men’s Striker v3 golf shoe. A REVlite midsole gives outstanding responsiveness and cushioning so you can fully concentrate on your next shot.
These men's golf shoes deliver lightweight stability as you bomb your driver. They feature cloudfoam cushioning in the midsole and sockliner for step-in comfort. The cleated outsole provides soft grip and traction on the course.
These shoes feature a BOOST midsole that returns energy with every step. The 360Wrap design locks in and supports your feet through 18 holes and beyond.
Made for endurance, performance and stability on the golf course, these shoes feature a midsole with Boost for comfort. Direct-inject TPU spikes provide traction without tiring spike pressure.
Comfort and stability define these men's adidas golf shoes. The breathable, waterproof mesh upper hugs the foot for a supportive feel and helps seal out wet conditions. The six-spike outsole lets you play through all conditions with confident footing.
Built for comfort on and off the course, these golf shoes feature a Bounce midsole that provides cushioning and flexibility. The spikeless V-Traxion outsole delivers grip for enhanced stability.
Approach the tee with confidence in this lightweight design. Boost in the heel combined with a Lightstrike frame offer the perfect base for lightweight comfort throughout your round.
