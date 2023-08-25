Headlining the last Friday night of the 2023 NFL preseason, the The Los Angeles Chargers will face off against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

Both the 49ers and the Chargers are 1-1 coming into this game and will be looking to enter the regular season with a win. Last weekend, the Chargers lost 22-17 to the New Orleans Saints in their preseason game while the 49ers defeated the Denver Broncos 21-20.

If you are ready to watch some football, here everything to know about tonight's NFL preseason finale between the Chargers and 49ers, including the start time and how to stream NFL games at home.

When is the Chargers vs. 49ers preseason game?

The preseason game between the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers is scheduled for Friday, August 25 at 10:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. PT).

How to Watch the Chargers vs. 49ers Game Online

As the only NFL game on at this time, the Chargers vs. 49ers game will be nationally broadcast on both CBS and NFL Network, which is included in many cable TV packages. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch tonight's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Sign Up for Sling TV

Sling TV offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, Fox, ABC, and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to just $30. Sling TV also comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

Because the NFL Network is the only network to show the entire slate of 2023 NFL preseason games, NFL+ is also a great option for catching all the action. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. You can also upgrade to NFL+ with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously.

How to Watch the Chargers vs. 49ers Game Online for Free

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL preseason and regular season. Every preseason game broadcast nationally or on NFL Network will also be available to stream on Fubo, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

2023 NFL Preseason Schedule: Week 3

Following tonight's Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers game, there will then be a jam-packed weekend full of football action leading up to Sunday's finale.

Friday, Aug. 25

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

New York Jets at New York Giants, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints, 8 p.m.

RELATED CONTENT:

Patriots vs. Titans: How to Watch Today's NFL Preseason Game

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

How to Watch the PGA TOUR Championship Online

2023 NFL Preseason, Week 3: Full Schedule and How to Watch Online

How to Find the Best Live TV Streaming Service for You

Get 50% Off Sling TV to Watch the 2023 NFL Preseason and More Live TV