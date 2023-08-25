It's the final week of the 2023 NFL preseason, and the New England Patriots are facing off against the Tennessee Titans tonight at Nissan Stadium. This matchup is both teams' preseason finale before the regular season rolls around.

During the first two weeks of the preseason, Tennessee lost to the Chicago Bears 23-17 and then beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-13. New England lost at home to the Houston Texans 20-9 and then beat the Green Bay Packers in a game cut short after a serious injury to New England rookie Isaiah Bolden.

If you are ready to watch some football, here everything to know about the NFL Week 3 preseason game between the Patriots and Titans, including the start time and how to stream NFL games at home.

When is the Patriots vs. Titans preseason game?

The preseason game between the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans is scheduled for Friday, August 25 at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT).

How to Watch the Patriots vs. Titans Game Online

The Patriots vs. Titans game will be airing on the NFL Network, which is included in many cable TV packages. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch tonight's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Sling TV offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, Fox, ABC, and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to just $30. Sling TV also comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

Because the NFL Network is the only network to show the entire slate of 2023 NFL preseason games, NFL+ is also a great option for catching all the action. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. You can also upgrade to NFL+ with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously.

How to Watch the Patriots vs. Titans Game Online for Free

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL preseason and regular season. Every preseason game broadcast nationally or on NFL Network will also be available to stream on Fubo, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

2023 NFL Preseason Schedule: Week 3

Following tonight's New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans game, there will then be a jam-packed weekend full of football action.

Friday, Aug. 25

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

New York Jets at New York Giants, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints, 8 p.m.

