Football is officially back and the final week of the NFL preseason has arrived. While the NFL regular season doesn't start until Thursday, September 7, all 32 teams in the league have been playing three weeks worth of exhibition games to build up the excitement.

The NFL preseason is an annual period where NFL teams play each other in not-for-the-record exhibition games before the actual season. For the third consecutive season, all but two teams are playing three preseason games. Week 3 kicks off tonight with the Steelers vs. Falcons before three more days full of football that concludes with a nationally broadcast game between the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints.

Preseason games have a slightly different broadcasting system than regular season games. As teams prepare for their final tune-ups before 53-man roster cutdowns and the start of the regular season, here's everything you need to know about how to watch Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Preseason at home. Keep reading for the full preseason schedule and where to stream all the NFL games online this year.

How to Watch 2023 NFL Preseason Games Online

For the most part, NFL preseason games air on each football team’s local TV affiliate network and the NFL Network. In 2023, NBC, FOX, CBS, ESPN, and Amazon Prime Video will also nationally broadcast one game each this month.

While you’ll need a TV plan with NFL Network or an NFL+ subscription to get the most live coverage, a good live TV streaming service like Fubo TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV will let you stream most of the 2023 NFL preseason at home.

The most affordable way to watch the 2023 NFL Preseason live is with Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to just $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

Because the NFL Network is the only network to show the entire slate of 2023 NFL preseason games, NFL+ is a great option for catching all the action. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. You can also upgrade to NFL+ with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously.

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL preseason and regular season. Every preseason game broadcast nationally or on NFL Network will also be available to stream on Fubo, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

Along with access to all the regular Hulu content, ESPN+, and Disney Plus, Hulu + Live TV includes local channels, NFL Network, and ESPN as well as a huge lineup of other live TV channels such as FOX and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included with your subscription.

2023 NFL Preseason Full Schedule

Week 3

Thursday, August 24

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles, 8 p.m. (Prime Video)

Friday, August 25

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers, 8 p.m. (CBS)

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 26

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

New York Jets at New York Giants, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos, 9 p.m.

Sunday, August 27

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints, 8 p.m (Fox)

