Whether you plans for the new year involve eating healthier or rediscovering your love for home cooking, there’s a slew of meal kit deals available to make meal planning for every night of the week feel like a total breeze. With meal delivery kits, you can cut out searching for recipes, shopping for all those little ingredients, and the stress of meal planning altogether.

Meal delivery kits conveniently arrive at your door, and these services don't compromise on freshness or quality. From Blue Apron and Green Chef to ButcherBox and HelloFresh, there are a bunch of subscription-based meal delivery companies with fun and easy menu options at various price points that give you a restaurant-style dining experience without leaving the comforts of your home. Not only do these services save a lot of time, but they also give you perfectly portioned ingredients, saving you money on meal costs.

When it comes to clean eaters, picky eaters, those with food allergies or other dietary restrictions, having the ability to customize your food selections is one of the many perks of meal kits. These services provide more variety while introducing you to new meals outside the dinners you currently have on repeat. Even better, many of these services are offering deep discounts to help you start off a healthier 2023.

Ahead, shop ET's top picks of meal kits and meal delivery services you can get in 2023 that are offering major savings for the new year. From Martha Stewart's Marley Spoon to celebrity-favorite Kroma Wellness we've found the best meal kit deals available now.

Blue Apron Blue Apron Blue Apron One of the first meal kits on the market, Blue Apron provides classic dishes and twists on your favorite meals. New customers can take $200 off across six orders and get free shipping on their first order. $200 OFF BLUE APRON Sign Up

EveryPlate EveryPlate EveryPlate Setting themselves apart with affordable meals for every family, EveryPlate costs only $4.99 per serving. Right now you can get $84 off your first three boxes, meaning your first box will only cost $1.49 per plate. $84 OFF FIRST 3 BOXES Sign Up

HelloFresh Hello Fresh HelloFresh Beloved by celebs and influencers like Antoni Porowski, Mindy Kaling and Jessica Alba, HelloFresh is one of the most popular meal kit services in the country. Right now you can get 22 free meals and free shipping on these delicious recipes. 22 FREE MEALS WITH NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Sign Up

Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon Marley Spoon Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon With the Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon meal kit, you can choose from Stewart's 40 different recipes every week. Whether you're looking for family-friendly, low-carb or vegetarian meals, you'll get pre-portioned ingredients you can put together in six steps and less than 30 minutes. New customers get up to $177 off their first four orders with 56% off their first box, then $20 off their second, third and fourth boxes. SAVINGS UP TO $177 Sign Up

Daily Harvest Daily Harvest Daily Harvest Daily Harvest is a great option if you're looking to invest in a healthy meal service. With a selection of grain bowls, soups, smoothies, ice creams, energy bites and flatbreads made from organic, gluten-free and dairy-free ingredients, the subscription meal delivery company offers delicious recipes that are fast and easy to make. Right now you can get $20 off 9 items, $25 off 14 items or $35 off 24 items using code FRUITVEG. UP TO $35 OFF WITH CODE FRUITVEG Sign Up

Purple Carrot Purple Carrot Purple Carrot Pursuing a plant-based lifestyle? Try a box from Purple Carrot, which provides you with high-quality ingredients to create delicious vegan meals each week. Thanks to this meal delivery company, you'll have new ways to approach vegan eating (plus, you'll want to make them again and again!). Get $20 off your first box with code PURPLE20. $20 OFF FIRST BOX WITH CODE PURPLE20 Sign Up

Splendid Spoon Splendid Spoon Splendid Spoon Choose from over 65 ready-to-eat meals with Splendid Spoon — featuring soups, smoothies and healthy bowls. Not only can you take $120 off your first 4 deliveries, but you'll also get a free cold-pressed juice & wellness shot in your first box. $120 OFF FIRST 4 BOXES Sign Up

Kroma Wellness Kroma Wellness Kroma Wellness A wellness brand loved by the stars, including Amy Schumer and Gwyneth Paltrow, Kroma Wellness believes that food is medicine. In January only, the brand is offering 25% off their Deluxe 5-Day Resets where they provide 10 delicious and nutritious servings of food and drinks each day. 25% OFF DELUXE 5-DAY RESET Shop Now

Factor Factor_ Factor If you're following a keto, low-carb, low calorie or plant-based diet, looking for fully prepared meals that require little to no prep time, Factor_ is a delivery service that deserves a top spot on your lists. The brand is constantly rotating its menu created by culinary experts and dietitians. New customers can unlock 60% off. 60% OFF FOR NEW CUSTOMERS Sign Up

Gobble Gobble Gobble You can't beat six meals for only $36 when you sign up for Gobble. They have a classic menu or a lean and clean menu to choose from depending on your dietary preferences. 6 MEALS FOR $36 Sign Up

Home Chef Home Chef Home Chef Home Chef has become a favorite for their delicious, healthy and easy meals. Choose recipes you want to try each week that fit your preferences and dietary restrictions. New members can get 60% off their first three boxes. 60% OFF FIRST 3 BOXES Sign Up

Hungryroot Hungryroot Hungryroot Make quick meals and shop for healthy ingredients and pantry staples using Hungryroot. They allow you to mix and match products to fit whatever diet you follow. Sign up now to get 30% off and a free gift with your purchase. $30 OFF FIRST PURCHASE Sign Up

ButcherBox ButcherBox ButcherBox With a ButcherBox subscription, you'll get quality, humanely raised meat and seafood delivered fresh to your home. No shopping, no worry, just delicious peace of mind. There are multiple plans to choose from starting under $100. And for the new year, new customers can get free pork tenderloin, ground turkey, and top sirloin steaks in their first box. FREE MEAT WITH PURCHASE Sign Up

Sunbasket Sunbasket Sunbasket Get fresh meals each week with Sunbasket and if you don't feel like cooking the Fresh and Ready options only need to be heated up in the microwave or oven. If you sign up today you can get free shipping on your first order. FREE SHIPPING WITH FIRST ORDER Sign Up

Green Chef Green Chef Green Chef For those who stick to a plant-based, keto, paleo or balanced lifestyle, Green Chef will become your go-to meal kit service. Green Chef offers a variety of sustainably-sourced ingredients and chef-crafted recipes. New customers can get meals for only $4.79/serving in their first box. $5/SERVING FOR FIRST BOX Sign Up

Dinnerly Dinnerly Dinnerly Choose from over 100 recipes each week using Dinnerly all with five simple steps to a delicious meal. The subscription is always affordable with plans starting at $4.99 per serving. STARTING AT $5/SERVING Sign Up

For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Fitness Subscriptions Worth the Money

Save Up to 50% Off Top Skincare Brands at Sephora

The 40 Best Deals to Shop from Amazon's New Year Sale

Amazon's Best Beauty Products Under $35 for Winter 2022

10 Home Office Chairs Under $100 to Comfortably Work From Home

Best Mattress Deals to Shop Now & Save On Better Sleep in The New Year

The 10 Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Shop Now

The Best Deals to Shop from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale