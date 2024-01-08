Donna Kelce is all too familiar with the improbability of seeing her boys -- Travis and Jason Kelce -- squaring off again in the Super Bowl with their respective teams. She is also very familiar with the fact that, despite the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles having already clinched a playoff spot, this season's been a struggle, to say the least.

Speaking to ET's Nischelle Turner on the set of The Price Is Right ahead of her primetime special appearance slated to air Feb. 7 on CBS, Donna says she's not one to look that far ahead -- a Kelce brothers rematch in the Super Bowl, that is -- as the NFL regular season winds down and with the playoffs just around the corner.

"No, I think to get back to the Super Bowl is tough enough as it is," she says when asked about the potential rematch. "But I really think that this year has been difficult and the teams ... there's a lot of parity. So, we'll see what happens."

Only once in the history of the NFL have the two same teams made it back to the Super Bowl in back-to-back seasons. It happened nearly three decades ago, when the Dallas Cowboys met the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVIII on Jan. 30, 1994.

Fast forward to the start of the 2023 season, pundits and fans alike salivated at the idea of the Chiefs and Eagles accomplishing the rare feat hoping they'll meet yet again for a shot at the Lombardi Trophy. It was the Chiefs who bested the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII last year, a showdown that also marked the first time in NFL history two brothers squared off against each other in the Super Bowl.

But before even thinking so far ahead, Chiefs and Eagles fans are just hoping their team's offense gets back to firing on all cylinders. It's been a struggle as of late for both teams who have seen both of their quarterbacks -- Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs and Jalen Hurts for the Eagles, respectively -- struggle to get back into a rhythm and find consistency on the field as Week 18 comes to a close.

This isn't to say that it is impossible to see the Kelce brothers square off in Super Bowl LVIII come Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. But it is improbable.

In the meantime, mama Kelce tells ET that she'll enjoy seeing her boys back in the playoffs, and watch Travis take a swing at his third Super Bowl win, while Jason looks to score his second ring.

"It's very exciting. I'm a fan, number one," she says. "I always have been a fan of sports. Started with the Cleveland teams, obviously, but it's moved to the teams that my sons play in. And I really, really have excitement every time they win a game. And as they move through, you know, the divisions and the conferences and everything like that, it's truly exciting. It really is, because they work so hard at their craft."

For now, Donna's only challenge is figuring out which playoff game she'll attend. Luckily for her, Donna says she doesn't really get any flak when it comes to which playoff game she chooses to attend. Except maybe just once.

"I know Jason was a little ticked off last year that I went to Travis' playoff game first," she admits. "But I knew who [Jason] was playing. They were going to win. And it was gonna be a little possible that it wouldn't go the right way with the Chiefs, but they both ended up winning the games that I was at, so it worked out."

