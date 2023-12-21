As the holiday season unfolds, Donna Kelce reflects on the days before her sons, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, became NFL sensations.

In an exclusive interview with People, Donna reveals her Christmas Day agenda, split between supporting Jason, 36, as the Eagles face the New York Giants in Philadelphia, and cheering for Travis, 34, as the Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Kansas City.

No stranger to spending Christmas away from home, Donna reminisces about the years supporting her sons in various sporting events during the holiday season. Despite the hectic schedule, she fondly recalls the joy in their eyes on Christmas morning.

Jamie Squire, Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

"But I remember the joy in their eyes as they woke up early on Christmas Day to come downstairs to screams, laughter and a flurry of ripped wrapping paper," she recalls.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Netflix

Donna's Christmas Day plans with Jason include quality time with daughter-in-law Kylie Kelce and grandchildren Elliotte, Wyatt, and Bennett. Additionally, fans at Arrowhead Stadium and Lincoln Financial Field can indulge in Donna's famous chocolate chip cookies, with proceeds benefiting the Eagles Autism Foundation and Operation Breakthrough.

MLBLife

After celebrating with Jason's family, Donna will travel to Kansas City to watch Travis' game with family, friends, and Chiefs fans. Despite the demanding travel, she embraces the holiday games, expressing her joy in spending special days with her football family.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

While Christmas Day will be filled with football, Donna assures that her family "will enjoy Christmas as a family on another day." She adds a lighthearted note, mentioning Santa's ability to find families working on Christmas Day for an alternate celebration.

The Chiefs and Raiders will kick off their Christmas Day game at 1 p.m. ET, while the Eagles and Giants play at 4:30 p.m.

RELATED CONTENT: