Taylor Swift may have some bad blood with one of the players on the New England Patriots!

On Sunday, the 34-year-old GRAMMY-winning singer was inside Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, as Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the New England Patriots.

In a video from the game, shared on social media, Kelce was in the End Zone waiting to receive a catch, when he missed it and was knocked over by Myles Bryant. The camera quickly turned to the "Anti-Hero" songstress after the incomplete play, who reacted by jumping out of her seat and yelling what appeared to be the F-bomb.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Swift was in the suites alongside her father, Scott Swift, and besties Alana Haim and Ashley Avignone. Sitting on the opposite side of the singer was Brittany Mahomes, who was there to cheer on her husband, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

For Sunday's game, Swift put her team spirit on display in a beanie -- that had her boyfriend's No. 87 knit on the front -- and a Chiefs crewneck.

During the game, Swift couldn't shake off the excitement as she visibly cheered for Kelce.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Off the field, Kelce had a sweet pregame moment with a picture of his lady.

Before taking the field for pregame warm ups, the New Heights host walked past a picture of Swift that was in the stadium from from when she performed during her 1989 World Tour. When Kelce got close to the picture, the NFL star glanced up at the image and let out a little smile, before getting back in the zone.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Swift's appearance made lucky number 7, as it was her seventh game attended this season, and the Chiefs went on to defeat the Patriots 27-17.

Last week, Swift was in the stands as Kelce and the Chiefs played the Buffalo Bills. Kelce and the boys took an L, as the Bills defeated them 20-17. All was well as Kelce and Swift left the game hand-in-hand, before they had some holiday fun during a Christmas party.

Swift made her debut in September, when she appeared in the suites at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Since, the "Lover" singer has attended more games at Arrowhead, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

