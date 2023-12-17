Sundays are for football and Taylor Swift!

The GRAMMY-winning singer supported her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts as the Kansas City Chiefs faced-off against the New England Patriots.

Swift, 34, kept herself cozy in a gray Chiefs crewneck, which she paired with a beanie with the team's logo.

The "Shake It Off" singer was joined in the suites by her father, Scott Swift -- who marked his first Chiefs game -- and besties Alana Haim and Ashley Avignone. Sitting on the opposite side of the singer was Brittany Mahomes, who was there to cheer on her husband, Patrick Mahomes.

During the game, Swift couldn't shake off the excitement as she visibly cheered for Kelce.

There's been a lot of love inside of Gillette Stadium, as Kelce had a special moment with his lady before taking the field.

In a video, captured before the game, No. 87, walked in the back of the stadium and gave his teammates dap. Before walking off of the frame, Kelce looked at the wall and checked out of image of Swift from her performance at the stadium during her 1989 World Tour.

Swift's return to the NFL (suites) comes after she celebrated her 34th birthday in NYC with her close friends. Kelce was not in attendance, as he had mandatory practice for this week's game.

The game against the Pats marks lucky number seven for the "Anti-Hero" singer. Last week, Swift was in the stands as Kelce and the Chiefs played the Buffalo Bills. Kelce and the boys took an L, as the Bills defeated them 20-17.

All was well as Kelce and Swift left the game hand-in-hand, before they had some holiday fun during a Christmas party.

