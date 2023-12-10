After a tough loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was comforted by Taylor Swift as the pair were spotted walking out of Arrowhead Stadium hand-in-hand.

The football star, 34, and "Nothing New" singer, 33, were photographed holding hands shortly after the game ended in a 20-17 score.

Travis was seen wearing the same outfit he wore walking into the stadium, a pair of khaki pants with a beige lumberman's jacket -- which some fans speculated may have been a nod to Taylor's Evermore album turning three.

For her part, Taylor pulled off her Chiefs sweater after the game to reveal a sleek black top with silver embellishments while still keeping her black mini-skirt and large black overcoat on.

It was a rough night in which the Chiefs almost clinched a victory but lost it after a buzzer-beater decision from referees in the fourth quarter.

In the moment, wide receiver Kadarius Toney successfully received a pass from Kelce and rushed into the end zone for a touchdown only for the play to not count as refs said Toney was offsides at the snap.

The call received a strong reaction from Travis' Chiefs teammates, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes who disagreed with the situation entirely.

"I've played seven years in the National Football League and never had offensive offsides called," Mahomes told reporters during a post-game press conference. "It takes away from not only this game, this season but from a legendary career that Travis [Kelce] has had."

During the game, Taylor also had an interesting moment after NFL announcer and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo referred to her as Travis' wife while on the air with announcing partner Jim Nantz.

"As you see, Kelce's wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience," Romo pointed out, quickly correcting himself and saying, "I'm sorry -- girlfriend."

"Not yet," Nantz said in response.

Sunday's loss to the Bills marks the second time that Time's 2023 Person of the Year has been in attendance for a Chiefs loss. Prior to the Dec. 3 game against the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin, all four games that Taylor had attended resulted in wins for the Missouri NFL team.

In the Time Magazine feature, Taylor opened up about becoming a late-in-life NFL fan as she began watching while supporting Travis.

"Football is awesome, it turns out," she joked. "I've been missing out my whole life."

As for the negativity she has faced for becoming a "scene stealer" at the games, Taylor said she has no control over how often she's shown by the broadcast cameras.

"There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don't know if I’m being shown 17 times or once," Taylor said. "I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

RELATED CONTENT: