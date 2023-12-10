Did Tony Romo just out himself as a Swelce shipper?

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was in the booth with announcing partner Jim Nantz for Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills.

As the camera caught a glimpse of Taylor Swift -- supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce at her sixth Chiefs game of the season -- Romo made a faux pas that many fans of the couple might pass off as wishful thinking.

"As you see, Kelce's wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience," Romo pointed out, before correcting himself and saying, "I'm sorry -- girlfriend."

"Not yet," Nantz quipped.

Showing off some new team swag, Swift donned a red crewneck with "Chiefs" written across the chest for the game -- pairing it with a black leather skirt, leggings, black knee-high boots and her signature red lip.

Prior to kick-off, Swift was spotted arriving via a golf cart to the stadium before heading up to the suite with Kelce's fellow guests.

Last week's Chiefs game against the Green Bay Packers marked the first game Swift attended where the team fell short of a victory. The weekend in KC wasn't a total bust, however, as Swift and Kelce spent some time at a holiday party with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes prior to the game.

Swift recently opened up about all of the buzz surrounding her appearances at the games, and the NFL's coverage. Inside Time magazine, where she was named the 2023 Person of the Year, Swift reacted to her gametime coverage.

"I don't know how they know what suite I'm in," she told the magazine about being spotted during every game. "There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don't know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don't know if I'm being shown 17 times or once."

She added, "I'm just there to support Travis" and "I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

Still, Swift noted that she is thoroughly enjoying her time learning the sport.

"Football is awesome, it turns out," she jokes. "I've been missing out my whole life."

Swift's appearance in Kansas City comes after she spend the weekend with her girlies in New York City. On Friday, Swift stepped out with Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne and Zoe Kravitz for a girls night.

