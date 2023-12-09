Taylor Swift and her powerful entourage took over New York City on Friday night for a girls' night out, and they rocked the outing with show-stopping fashion.

The Midnights singer was joined by her pals Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne and Zoë Kravitz, as they all hit up a comedy club in Brooklyn. They were there to watch Ramy Yousef do his thing onstage. Afterwards, the foursome sauntered over to Brooklyn's upscale pizza joint, Lucali, where The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy joined them and turned the outing into Party of Five.

As you can see from this photo, Gomez and Swift both slayed in miniskirts, chilly weather be dammed! The Only Murders in the Building star stunned in a tight black top, thigh-high black leather boots and a snake-print trench coat that, according to Glamour, runs for a cool $1,376. Swift paired her miniskirt with a coat and knee-high burgundy boots.

Gomez's outing comes just two days after ET confirmed that the Rare Beauty founder is dating record producer Benny Blanco.

A source told ET, "Selena and Benny have been casually seeing each other for a while and more recently, it became more official. Things have been going really well between them and Selena is happy. She thinks Benny is very funny and of course, extremely talented. Selena is in a great place in her life and feels content and relaxed. She is enjoying where things are going.”

While on a hiatus from the international leg of her Eras Tour, Swift's been a busy bee making the rounds -- either spending time with boyfriend Travis Kelce or showing Emma Stone support at her Poor Things premiere in New York City.

Swift has plenty of reason to celebrate. After making 2023 the year of Taylor Swift with her charm and unparalleled talent, the "Anti-Hero" was named Time's 2023 Person of the Year.

Time's Editor-in-Chief, Sam Jacobs, shared the news with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on the Today show.

"Picking one person who represents the eight billion people on the planet is no easy task… There are a number of different choices that could have represented 2023 but we picked a choice, someone who represents joy," Jacobs said of Swift. "Someone who's bringing light to the world, someone who's taken her own story and made it big enough for everyone. And I don't think there's anyone who's moved so many people so well as Taylor Swift did in 2023."

Swift vibes. It's a winning attitude.

