In a dazzling celebration of Taylor Swift's monumental achievement as Apple Music's 2023 Artist of the Year, the tech giant has declared it will be hosting "Taylor Swift Eras: The Experience" in New York.

The event aims to encapsulate the essence of Swift's illustrious career, taking fans on a journey through the various phases of her musical evolution. While the pop sensation herself is not expected to make a physical appearance, her presence will undoubtedly be felt through the immersive experience curated by Apple Music.

To kick off the announcement and open registration for the highly anticipated event, Apple Music premiered a video featuring some of Swift's closest friends and fellow artists.

Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Gracie Abrams, MUNA, Sabrina Carpenter, and Girl In Red each shared their sentiments about Swift's impact on the music industry and their personal connection to her work.

"I think it's pretty obvious why Taylor is Artist of the Year. She has done so much for her fans," Gomez expressed.

"She really has been the soundtrack to me and my friends' lives. Those albums are poetry," Cabello shared, underscoring the universal appeal of Swift's lyricism and storytelling.

"She's made magic, end of story," Abrams said, capturing the enchantment that Swift consistently weaves into her musical tapestry.

TAS2023 via Getty Images

MUNA, known for their infectious energy, shared a playful insight, stating, "They're representing the Speak Now girlies, Reputation, 1989 TV had one of them go a little crazy," showcasing the diverse and transformative nature of each era.

Carpenter humorously highlighted her dilemma of choosing a favorite era, saying, "She struggles to do anything that isn't iconic.”

Girl In Red summed up the sentiments of the group, stating, "My favorite era is wherever she is and wherever she takes us; she's the biggest artist in the world," signifying the enduring impact Swift has on the global music landscape.

"I am so honored to be Apple Music’s Artist of the Year,” Swift told Apple. "Thank you to every single one of you for making this year the most incredible, joyful, celebratory year ever. From streaming the music nonstop to screaming it together in real life at the shows, dancing chaotically in movie theaters, none of this would have been possible without you. Thank you so much."

