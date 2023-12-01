Taylor Swift's longtime rep, Tree Paine, is shutting down rumors that the 33-year-old "Blank Space" singer had a wedding ceremony with her ex, 32-year-old British actor Joe Alwyn.

The gossip account DeuxMoi initially posted one of their submissions, specifically talking about Swift's song, "You're Losing Me," which became available to stream earlier this week.

In the submission, the fan speculated that they thought the song had to do with "a couple growing apart after a pregnancy loss" and a potential "miscarriage."

"Also, I believe Deux about the ceremony. It would def been possible to find out you're expecting, plan a ceremony, experience pregnancy loss, then not make the marriage official with a license, especially if they were in different places emotionally," the submission reads.

On Thursday, Paine posted a screenshot from another post from DeuxMoi, which insisted Swift and Alwyn had a ceremony in 2020 or 2021 in the United Kingdom that was described "as a marriage by more than one person." DeuxMoi adds, "It was NEVER made legal."

The account also insisted, "I will die on this hill! Put it on my tombstone!"

Paine replied to the post on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these."

DeuxMoi later posted a response to Paine, writing, "Well I make zero dollars from lying... can publicists say the same? Also, to relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to 'pain & trauma' after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words. Either way, I apologize to Taylor."

The timeline of Swift's very private relationship with Alwyn was recently debated after the singer-songwriter's longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff, posted a photo to Instagram this week showing the behind-the-scenes moment from the creation of Swift's song, "You're Losing Me." Noting that the track was penned and recorded on Dec. 5, 2021, Antonoff sent the Swifties into a frenzy as fans tried to decode what that meant for Swift and Alwyn's relationship.

As ET first reported, Swift and Alwyn officially announced their breakup in March after six years of dating.

On Thursday, Swift stepped out in London, England wearing a silver sequin Balmain gown, Anita Ko jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes for the premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

And while on hiatus from her Eras tour, Swift has been spending time in Kansas City with her new boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

A source told ET on Wednesday, "Things between Travis and Taylor are going really well. Their relationship is progressing in a great way. Taylor is planning to spend a lot more time at Travis' house in Kansas City while she is on a break from touring."

The source continued, "They’re both very excited to be together, and Travis is making sure that Taylor feels comfortable and at home. They have mutual respect and admiration for one another, and their feelings for each other are sincere."

