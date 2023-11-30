Star power just gave way to girl power after Taylor Swift arrived in London to support Beyoncé at the U.K. premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.

The Midnights songstress immediately commanded everyone's attention as she walked the red carpet Thursday wearing a Balmain gown, Anita Ko jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. In several videos making the rounds on social media, Swift can be seen greeting proud members of the Bey Hive before she's ushered into the theater. Beyoncé arrived afterwards and dazzled in a shimmery, all-black getup with daughter Blue Ivy by her side.

The 33-year-old's support comes a little over a month after the Renaissance artist came out to Hollywood to show her support for the "Anti-Hero" singer's concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which premiered on multiple screens at the AMC Theaters at The Grove last month.

The pair posed together on the red carpet, radiating grace, elegance and style as they smiled for the cameras. They also sat together for a photo op inside the theater, playfully enjoying their popcorn while Bey threw a handful at the cameras. Swift shared the moment on Instagram, hailing the "Single Ladies" artist as a "guiding light" in her career.

In an Instagram post commemorating the occasion, Swift added that "the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."

Bey is across the pond nearly a week after attending the world premiere of Renaissance at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles. For the occasion, the 42-year-old superstar debuted a dynamic new look.

Beyoncé channeled her best alien superstar with ice-blonde tresses that perfectly complemented her silver dress by Versace. The singer -- who usually rocks honey blonde hair -- was on theme in a floor length gown by the fashion house that had an accented chest plate and matching silver sleeves that extended to just below her shoulders.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé hits AMC theaters on Dec. 1.

RELATED CONTENT: