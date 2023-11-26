Beyoncé is that girl!

On Saturday, the Queen Bey attended the world premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles. For the occasion, the 42-year-old superstar debuted a dynamic new look.

Beyoncé channeled her best alien superstar with ice-blonde tresses that perfectly complemented her silver dress by Versace. The singer -- who usually rocks honey blonde hair -- was on theme in a floor length gown by the fashion house that had a accented chest plate and matching silver sleeves that that extended to just below her shoulders.

Donatella Versace took on Instagram to share images of the outfit and celebrate the look.

"@beyonce, you are a vision in Versace. You are unique. One of one, the number one, the only one!!! I can’t wait to see the Renaissance tour movie 🤍🪩," the designer wrote.

In true Beyoncé fashion, she opted to skip the star-studded carpet. However, the woman of the hour made her arrival and slipped inside the screening. The queen was captured in photos taken with the silver backdrop.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is an inside look at the GRAMMY-winning musician's high-profile Renaissance World Tour, which she wrapped in October. The film features full performances in addition to documentary style footage that span from preparation to rehearsals, to the kick-off.

The star-studded premiere also included appearances by Kris Jenner, Cory Gamble, Vanessa and Natalia Bryant (who worked on the production), Tyler Perry, Ava DuVernay, Janelle Monáe, and Chloe and Halle Bailey and more.

In on of the most special moments, the original members of Destiny's Child including Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett, Michelle Williams and LaTavia Roberson were on hand to celebrate the moment.

Bey's husband, JAY-Z, or their children, Blue Ivy, 11, and twins, Rumi and Sir, 6, were not photographed.

Beyoncé's appearance came after she sent a surprise video message into the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade -- where she debuted the new trailer for the film.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé hits AMC theaters on Dec. 1.

RELATED CONTENT: