Beyoncé Drops New 'Renaissance World Tour' Concert Film Trailer 

Beyoncé fans who are eagerly anticipating a unique look at her Renaissance World Tour are in for a treat.

On Thursday, the 42-year-old singer unveiled a new trailer for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé on CBS Mornings and Instagram, which provides a sneak peek into the film, featuring snippets from various concerts, with Beyoncé herself declaring, "You are the visuals, baby."

The global icon is set to showcase her tour on the big screen at AMC Theatres on Dec. 1.

The concert documentary, as outlined in its press release, will narrate the journey of Beyoncé's latest tour—from its conceptualization to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It aims to spotlight the artist's dedication, hard work, hands-on involvement in all production aspects, creative prowess, and the overarching purpose of crafting her legacy while mastering her craft.

Drawing comparisons to Beyoncé's well-received 2019 concert film, Homecoming, which premiered on Netflix, Renaissance is anticipated to share similar elements.

In a departure from the traditional Hollywood studio distribution route, AMC Theatres, following a similar strategy used for Taylor Swift's concert film, The Eras Tour, will directly distribute both projects.

Despite high expectations for box office success, Variety reports that Beyonce’s film is not eligible for consideration in the Academy Awards' documentary feature or technical categories. This is due to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' current guidelines, which specify that a documentary film must be theatrically released and creatively engage with subjects such as culture, art, history, society, science, economics, or other nonfictional topics.

The outlet also notes that the Renaissance doc is expected to gross nearly $560 million in ticket sales.

See the trailer for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé below. Pre-sale tickets are on sale now.

Fans have long speculated that Beyoncé would helm a theatrical release similar to Homecoming, especially as she often switches up the visuals of her shows and features guest appearances from other artists.

The Houston native teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion to bring fans the first-ever performance of their GRAMMY-winning single, "Savage (Remix)," during the Renaissance World Tour stop in her hometown of Houston, Texas. And in addition to the H-Town Hottie, the "Crazy In Love" songstress had support onstage from her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Before that, the "Break My Soul" singer celebrated her 42nd birthday with a three-night run at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium over the long Labor Day weekend. While the Saturday and Sunday concerts were packed, the show on Sept. 4 -- Beyoncé's 42nd birthday -- was especially star-studded.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

From the stage, Diana Ross led the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" to the music legend, while Kendrick Lamar made a surprise appearance to perform the "America Has a Problem" remix.

And in the crowd, Beyoncé's performance drew the likes of the Kardashian-Jenners, Lizzo, Adele, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Chris Rock, Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, and Vanessa Bryant, as well as Kelly Rowland, who was on hand to lend her support to her Destiny's Child pal for all three performances.

