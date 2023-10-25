Kelly Rowland has nothing but good things to say about Meghan Markle!

The Destiny's Child alum and the Duchess of Sussex were among the star-studded guests who attended Beyoncé's three-night run at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium in honor of her 42nd birthday last month.

Both Rowland and Markle were spotted multiple times during the Labor Day weekend, with the singer on hand to lend her support for all three performances of the Renaissance World Tour. Markle attended her first concert alongside her husband, Prince Harry, her mother, Doria Ragland, and her best friend and former Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer, as they sat (and danced) in one of the VIP boxes.

The pair met during the final night of Beyoncé's three-night extravaganza, and were pictured with seatmate Kerry Washington.

Looking back on their meeting, Rowland told Hello! Magazine that it was "nice" being around other women who shared a considerable amount in common -- aside from a shared love of Queen Bey's incomparable discography.

"It was my first time meeting her. It was just nice being there with other great women and being able to just simply talk," Rowland shared, adding that she, Markle and Washington were able to bond over their lives as married moms.

"I don't know what people expect to see or to know, but she just felt very cool and very down to earth. She is very warm," the "Motivation" singer continued, adding that Markle has a regal bearing independent of her very famous husband and in-laws. "She was royal before she was in that family. I think that we are royalty before anything. And we have to hold ourselves in that regard as humans, as people."

Rowland, Markle and Washington were just some of the horde of A-listers, such as Lizzo, Adele, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Chris Rock, Katy Perry, Kate Hudson and Vanessa Bryant, who couldn't contain their excitement and documented their experience on social media.

In videos captured by eyewitnesses, Markle and her husband kept close to one another as they danced to "1+1," and "Love on Top," while the former actress had a moment with her ladies while dancing to "Diva." Still, the star of the show was her mother, Doria, who was on her feet singing and dancing for the duration of the concert.

In one video, published by @thasklassy, Harry was seen getting to his feet and joining his wife to dance when Bey started performing "Cuff It."

According to an eyewitness, the duke was "sweet" to his wife during their outing.

"Prince Harry was being so sweet with Meghan Markle in such a gentle way. They definitely showed PDA kissed, hugged and slow danced," the eyewitness recounted. "Meghan looked so relaxed free and just in her own skin."

At one point, the eyewitness said that the pair appeared to be on a FaceTime call with whom they believed to be their children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, as they were seen making funny faces.

The eyewitness added, "Meghan’s mom, Doria, stole the show. She out danced everyone. There wasn’t a moment she wasn't living her best life at that concert. Prince Harry was being funny with her as well. It seemed they’ve built a tight knit family where everyone just felt safe to be themselves and it was touching."

The weekend resulted in some unforgettable moments for the audience members and the woman of the moment, Beyoncé herself! Diana Ross led the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" to the music legend, while Kendrick Lamar made a surprise on-stage appearance to perform the "America Has a Problem" remix.

It was also an unforgettable night for Lil Rel Howery, who popped the question and got engaged to Dannella Lane during the show.

Kim Kardashian enjoyed a night out with daughter North West, sister Khloe Kardashian and niece Penelope Disick amid reports of a recent health crisis for pregnant Kourtney Kardashian. The girls caught up with Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble at the show, sharing a photo of the group with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted by eagle-eyed fans in the audience, marking the pair's first public outing amid their "low key" romance. Kendall Jenner was also in attendance.

Among the highlights from the show was a thoughtful birthday tribute from fans, who surprised the singer by holding up yellow-and-black balloons to celebrate her special day.

Considering how hard Hollywood showed out for Queen Bey during her concerts, fans can only hope that the premiere of her concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, will have the same reception.

