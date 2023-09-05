Congratulations are in order -- Lil Rel Howery is engaged to his girlfriend, Dannella Lane!

The Vacation Friends 2 star was one of many famous faces who attended the final show of Beyoncé's three-night run at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium over the long weekend. It was there that Howery proposed to Lane, who tearfully said yes when the comedian popped the question after they appeared on the jumbo screen.

Howery shared a video compilation of the couple's night on his Instagram page, sweetly set to Beyoncé's "Love On Top." The footage features scenes of Howery holding the Tiffany box containing the engagement ring as he seemingly drives to pick up Lane and kissing said ring for luck! Clips of Howery and Lane dancing along to the music at the concert follow, as well as the brief moment the two appeared on the giant screen before Howery got down on his knee to propose. The final clip shows Lane tearfully embracing Howery after saying yes, as everyone around the couple celebrates their engagement.

"SHE SAID YES!!!! What a story lol," Howery captioned the video post. "Thanks @mstinaknowles and Jay for helping make this special moment happen. Tonight @beyonce put on an amazing B Day show thanks for letting have a little time on your show lol to make @dannellalane my fiancée... Love On Top!!! #LoveIsInTheAir #TheProposal"

Lane shared a similar video to her Instagram page, which includes clips of the couple previously celebrating her birthday, at a wedding together, and after Howery proposed.

"OMG OMG OMG!!! Wait let me pinch myself! Yep it's real OMG OMG OMG!!!!!!," her caption reads. "ABSOLUTELY I SAID YES to the man of my dreams, my sweetface, my answered prayer! @comedianlilrel babe you put our love on TOP!!! On the car ride home I said 'what am I going to do with you' and you replied 'we have the rest of our lives to figure it out' OMG OMG 💕."

"Thank you @mstinaknowles @beyonce and @jayz for helping my FIANCÉ pull this off and for sharing your bday with us!" Lane finished her post. "A whole Fiancé at Beyoncé!!!!"

She also posted a photo to her Instagram Story showing off her new sparkler. "I woke up this morning a fiancé! Crazy how life suddenly changes for your good," she wrote.

Dannella Lane Instagram Story

Howery and Lane were among many stars who came out to celebrate Beyoncé's 42nd birthday at SoFi Stadium on Monday. Her performance drew the likes of the Kardashian-Jenners, Lizzo, Adele, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Chris Rock, Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, and Vanessa Bryant, as well as Kelly Rowland, who was on hand to lend her support for all three performances.

Among the highlights from the show was a thoughtful birthday tribute from fans, who surprised the singer by holding up yellow-and-black balloons to celebrate her special day.

Diana Ross also led the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" to the music legend, while Kendrick Lamar made a surprise onstage appearance to perform the "America Has a Problem" remix.

Kim Kardashian enjoyed a night out with daughter North West, sister Khloe Kardashian, and niece Penelope Disick amid a reported hospitalization for pregnant Kourtney Kardashian. The girls caught up with Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble at the show, sharing a photo of the group with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted by eagle-eyed fans in the audience, marking the pair's first joint public outing amid their "low-key" romance. Sister Kendall Jenner was also in attendance.

For more on all the Hollywood royalty who attended the Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles -- many of them appropriately outfitted in head-to-toe silver, per the birthday girl's request -- check out ET's stories below.

