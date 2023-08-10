The vacation friends are back for another wild trip!

ET exclusively debuts the trailer for the Hulu comedy sequel Vacation Friends 2, starring Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, John Cena and Meredith Hagner. The original 2021 film starred Cena and Hagner as Ron and Kyle, an uninhibited pair who crash the wedding reception of another couple -- Marcus and Emily, played by Howery and Orji -- they met on a wild recent vacation.

In the sequel, which picks up a few months later, the foursome are back together -- this time with Ron and Kyla's infant son in tow -- as they take another trip, to a lavish Caribbean resort where Marcus is also trying to facilitate a serious business deal.

The party crasher on this trip, however, turns out to be Kyla's dad, Reese, played by Steve Buscemi, who has been "literally just released from San Quentin," and shows up with a bag of Kyla's mother's ashes, which are quickly mistaken for cocaine.

"Did I just snort your mom?" Ron asks after obviously doing so.

"It's really kind of beautiful if you think about it," Kyla answers.

When things inevitably take a turn toward pandemonium once again, it's up to the friendly foursome to make sure they survive the trip -- and whoever it is that's followed Reese to the island.

"Ever since he showed up, he turned this relaxing family vacation into total chaos -- who does that?" Ron asks of his father-in-law, without a hint of irony.

The film also stars Ronny Chieng, Carlos Santos, Jamie Hector, Julianne Arrieta, Julee Cerda, Kevin Yamada and more.

Vacation Friends 2 premieres Aug. 25. on Hulu.

