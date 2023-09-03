Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made night one of Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour stop in Los Angeles a cozy date night!

On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were amongst the star-studded guests who attended Queen Bey's show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The pair were joined by Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, and Meghan's best friend and former Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer as they sat (and danced) in one of the VIP boxes.

For the occasion, the pair followed Bey's instructions as they pulled out their silver outfits. Meghan, 42, wore a white top and a silver bodycon skirt adorned with sequins. For his part, Harry, 38, wore a pair of white pants and a grey blazer -- keeping as close as possible to the color scheme.

In videos captured by eyewitnesses, Meghan and Harry were close as they danced to "1+1," and 'Love on Top." While the former actress had a moment with her ladies while dancing to "Diva." Still, the star of the show was Meghan's mother Doria, who was on her feet singing and dancing for the duration of the concert.

In one video, Harry was seen getting to his feet and joining his wife to dance when Bey started performing "Cuff It."

According to an eyewitness, the duke was "sweet" to his wife during their outing.

"Prince Harry was being so sweet with Meghan Markle in such a gentle way. They definitely showed PDA kissed, hugged and slow danced," the eyewitness recounted. "Meghan looked so relaxed free and just in her own skin."

At one point, the eyewitness says that the pair appeared to be on a FaceTime call with who they believed to be their children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, as they were seen making funny faces.

The eyewitness added, "Meghan’s mom Doria stole the show. She out danced everyone. There wasn’t a moment she wasn't living her best life at that concert. Prince Harry was being funny with her as well. It seemed they’ve built a tight knit family where everyone just felt safe to be themselves and it was touching."

Friday night's sold-out concert drew a horde of A-listers who couldn't contain their excitement and documented their experience on social media. From Tracee Ellis Ross, Gabrielle Union and Sarah Paulson to Issa Rae, Chance the Rapper, Robin Thicke and Kelly Rowland, everyone had blast experiencing one of this generation's best performers.

Bey's performance was so captivating, a group that included Jay-Z, Kris Jenner and Offset busted out the electric slide on the dance floor!

Bey will officially celebrate her 42nd birthday and Virgo season on Monday, as she performs her final night at SoFi stadium.

This isn't the first concert Meghan has attended this summer. In August -- following her birthday -- ET confirmed that she attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium.

While the pair have kept it low-key during the summer, ET confirmed that later this month, Harry and Meghan will travel to Düsseldorf, Germany, for this year's Invictus Games.

RELATED CONTENT: