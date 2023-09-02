News

Beyoncé Performs First Concert of L.A. Renaissance World Tour: Here's Every Star Who Attended

By Miguel A. Melendez
Published: 1:32 PM PDT, September 2, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kris Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lil Wayne and more showed up to SoFi Stadium.

Beyoncé is the Queen B for a reason. Her mere presence draws Hollywood royalty. 

That's exactly what happened as Beyoncé kicked off Night 1 of her Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles on Friday night at SoFi Stadium. The evening got off to a strong start with DJ Khaled doing what he does best, hyping up the masses!

The "Bugatti" rapper also brought onstage with him a number of stars, including Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Offset, Wiz Khalifa and more. For those who couldn't make Night 1 need not worry. Bey's slated to perform again Saturday night and then again on Labor Day.

Friday night's sold-out concert drew a horde of A-listers who couldn't contain their excitement and documented their experience on social media. From Tracee Ellis Ross, Gabrielle Union and Sarah Paulson to Issa Rae, Chance the Rapper, Robin Thicke and Kelly Rowland, everyone had blast experiencing one of this generation's best performers.

Bey's performance was so captivating, a group that included Jay-Z, Kris Jenner and Offset busted out the electric slide on the dance floor!

Here's a list of celebrities who turned up for Night 1 of Bey's tour in L.A. 

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Abigail Spencer

Sofia Vergara

Offset, Jay-Z, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble 

Tracee Ellis Ross 

Sarah Paulson and Pedro Pascal 

Sarah Paulson / Instagram

Issa Rae  

Offset

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union / Instagram

 

Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade / Instagram

Kelly Rowland 

Jessica Alba 

Robin Thicke 

Robin Thicke / Instagram

Jodie Turner Smith 

Jodie Turner Smith / Instagram

Keke Palmer 

Keke Palmer / Instagram

Naomi Osaka 

Naomi Osaka / Instagram

Chance the Rapper 

Chance the Rapper / Instagram

