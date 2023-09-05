They be all night! After months of rumors and speculation, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were seen together on Monday night at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop in Los Angeles.

In what would be one of their first public events together, the rumored couple was spotted in a VIP section of the SoFi Stadium having an animated, flirty conversation alongside Kylie's older sister, Kendall Jenner. The moment was captured by Chris Gardner, a reporter for The Hollywood Reporter.

The sisters were also seen entering the arena with Timothée, who stepped back to let Kylie walk in front of him as they made their way up the stairs into the VIP section.

In addition to Kendall and Kylie, their mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, as well as Kim's daughter, North West, and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope Disick, were at the show.

Kylie and Timothée were first romantically linked in April when a source told ET that the two stars were enjoying each other's company.

"They are keeping things casual at this point," the source said at the time. "It's not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes. It's been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It's new and exciting for Kylie and she's having a lot of fun."

Then in August, a source told ET, "Kylie and Timothée are still seeing each other when they can. Kylie’s busy with work and traveling a lot, but they make time for each other when it works and both like each other. They’re keeping things low key and chill for now, but get along great and have fun together."

Prior to her rumored romance with Timothée, Kylie was in an on-off relationship with Travis Scott, the father of her two children, Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1.

Another source recently told ET they are working together to co-parent their children.

"Kylie and Travis are co-parenting well. They’ve both been doing their own things and doing their best to respect one another," the source said. "They get along and make their kids a priority. Kylie is a very hands on mom and involved in every way."

Travis even seemingly dissed Timothée in his recent track, "Meltdown."

In the song, Travis sings, "Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs got the Willy Wonka factory/ Burn an athlete like it's calories/ find another flame hot as me, b**ch!!!"

AP is short for Audemars Piguet, a luxury watch brand favored by rappers. Fans think that this is a clear reference to Timothée, who plays the fictional chocolatier in the upcoming film, Wonka.

RELATED CONTENT: