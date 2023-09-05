The Kardashian-Jenner family was out in droves to celebrate Beyoncé's birthday at Queen Bey's Los Angeles Renaissance World Tour stop on Monday.

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian shared sweet videos with Kim and ex Kanye West's eldest daughter, North West, and Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter, Penelope Disick, heading to the show at SoFi Stadium.

The outing comes amid the news that Blink-182 has postponed several of its European tour dates after Travis Barker had to rush home for an "urgent family matter."

Travis and Kourtney are currently expecting their first child together and the couple were photographed outside of a hospital on Saturday in images published by Page Six. Neither Travis nor Kourtney have publicly commented on the situation, though the drummer did post several images from a prayer room on Instagram before news broke that he was returning to Los Angeles. ET has reached out to reps for both Kourtney and Travis.

Despite Travis' unknown situation, the Kardashian sisters and kiddos had a blast at the Beyoncé show, posting from the arena in the "Break My Soul" singer's requested silver ensembles.

Khloé rocked a heavy silver chain and cross choker necklaces with a white tank top and metallic silver pants. Kim donned a silver jeweled halter top look, while North and Penelope wore matching silver metallic styles. The group later posed backstage with Kris Jenner, Kris' boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez.

Kris also sang along in the car on the way home with Penelope as Khloé tagged Kourtney in the posts.

Sister Kendall Jenner also posted from the show and was spotted in a fan video from the crowd, which also featured Kylie Jenner and her rumored boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

Travis and Kourtney announced in June that they are expecting a baby boy together after years of trying to conceive a child. The pair tied the knot in Italy in May 2022.

Travis is already dad to son Landon Barker, 19, and daughter Alabama Barker, 17, with his ex Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney also shares kids Mason Disick, 13, and Reign Disick, 8, with her ex, Scott.

