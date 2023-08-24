North West is throwing it way back. The 10-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian channels one of her dad's fashion moments from nearly two decades ago in a fun new video on TikTok.

North is joined by mom Kim and a pair of pals in lip syncing Estelle's 2008 hit, "American Boy" -- which notably includes a verse from Kanye -- during a trip to Tokyo, Japan. In the clip, North wears an orange and blue striped Polo Ralph Lauren rugby shirt with a chain around her neck, reminiscent of an outfit Kanye wore during a 2004 appearance on MTV's Total Request Live while promoting his debut album, The College Dropout.

North completed her look with a pair of baggy pants and black boots.

For her appearance in the clip, Kim skips down a street while wearing a cropped Megadeth band tee and wide-leg pants with black Converse.

"Living life in Tokyo," the video is captioned.

The mother-daughter duo have been documenting their fun trip through a series of videos, including highlights from their tasty meals, a slideshow of street style photos set to Kim's 2011 single "Jam (Turn It Up)," and Kim using North's lengthy braid as a jump rope.

North is no stranger to a good throwback. Last month, she could hardly contain her excitement as she met Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas of the iconic group TLC after dressing like her for Halloween.

In pics shared by her famous mom, North is smiling broadly as she shares a hug with the singer, and in one photo, the two pose together with North's puppies.

Kim, meanwhile captioned the post, "Dreams do come true @therealchilli."

For his part, Kanye returned to the spotlight earlier this month, joining Travis Scott in Rome, Italy, for his first live public performance since he made anti-Semitic remarks at the end of 2022.

"Only one human being on this motherf**king planet that has ever walked side by side with me through anything and every motherf**king thing," Travis told the audience at his Circus Maximus tour stop before bringing Kanye on stage, as heard in a video obtained by TMZ.

The duo pivoted from Travis’s new album Utopia’s track list to perform "Praise God," a song featuring Travis from Kanye's 2021 album, Donda, and "Can’t Tell Me Nothing," from Kanye's 2007 album, Graduation.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim broke down in tears while talking to Khloe about Kanye's anti-Semitic comments that caused him to lose multiple endorsement deals. And while speaking with sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner in another episode, Kim opened up about her decision to shield her kids from their dad's drama.

"They think their dad is the best thing and the most amazing thing and he's so great with them. Why would I take that away from them because I'm angry?" she said.

Kim and Kayne, who split in 2021, share four kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

