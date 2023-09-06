American Horror Story: Delicate looks a lot like Rosemary's Baby for the modern age.

On Wednesday, FX released the newest trailer for season 12, which features Kim Kardashian portraying Siobhan Walsh, a manager-type -- much like that of her momager, Kris Jenner -- who represents Emma Robert's character, Anna Victoria Alcott.

It's clear that Anna is actively trying to have a baby with her husband, Dexter Harding (Matt Czuchry), while also having a thriving career. Once Anna does finally get pregnant, things take a turn for the super creepy and nobody seems on her side, including Siobhan.

"Do you want an Oscar?" Siobhan asks Anna. "Do you want it as much as a baby?" Anna replies, "Yes."

In one hair-raising moment, a pregnant Anna and Siobhan look into a broken mirror and see a message that reads, "Don't do it, Anna."

Kardashian's character gets even creepier when she starts singing the lullaby "Rockabye Baby" to Anna and playing with her hair.

Delicate is the newest installment of American Horror Story, and creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk seem to be taking a significant departure from past seasons of the award-winning and long-running FX anthology series

As fans anticipate the premiere of the highly anticipated season 12, here's everything ET knows about the plot and cast, which also includes Cara Delevingne and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

Season 12 Cast

Getty Images

As revealed by Murphy, Kardashian and Roberts will lead season 12, as Siobhan Walsh and Anna Alcott, respectively. "Emma and Kim are Delicate. This summer," Murphy posted to Instagram earlier this year alongside a short video teasing the new season.

Following the social media announcement, Murphy commented on Kardashian's casting. "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

He added, "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. [Showrunner] Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

While this marks Kardashian's first time in Murphy's extended universe, season 12 sees Roberts returning to the AHS franchise after last appearing in season 9's 1984. She has also starred in the Fox series, Scream Queens, which was created by Murphy, Falchuk and Ian Brennan.

Czuchry joined the cast as Dexter Harding after the cancellation of The Resident after six seasons on Fox.

Getty Images

Amid production, Delevingne was seen filming on location in New York City, though not many details about her character, Meg, have been revealed. According to the trailer, she appears to work in the medical field.

Later, it was revealed that Rodriguez had been added to the cast as Talia, reuniting her with Murphy after starring in Pose. After Deadline first reported the news, the Emmy-nominated actress confirmed it on Instagram. "Guess the cats out of the bag 😈 ," she wrote.

Additionally, Succession breakout Annabelle Dexter-Jones was added to the ensemble as Adeline, marking her second major role alongside Based on a True Story following the fourth and final season of the HBO drama. Other additions reported include Debra Monk as Dr. Carla Hill, Julie White as Ms. Io Preecher and Odessa A'zion.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Also added to the cast were more AHS alums, including Denis O'Hare and Zachary Quinto.

When asked about Kardashian's AHS debut, Quinto said that, "She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness." He also revealed that he got to meet her after filming a "cameo on this season."

Season 12 Plot

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In a first for the franchise, season 12 of American Horror Story will be led and written by one person. In this instance, that is Halley Feiffer.

The new season is being adapted by Feiffer from Danielle Valentine’s novel, Delicate Condition. According to its publisher, the book is being described as a "feminist update to Rosemary’s Baby."

Meanwhile, a description of the novel on Amazon reads: "The Push meets The Silent Patient in a gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens -- while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says."

Not too many details beyond that have been confirmed, but Oscar-winning director Jessica Yu has also been spotted on set, reportedly helming an episode of the upcoming installment.

Trailers and Release Date

Prior to the recent trailer release, FX revealed that American Horror Story: Delicate is "coming soon," with the debut of a stylish new teaser set to a haunting rendition of the lullaby, "Rock-a-bye Baby."

They later revealed that Part One of the series will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The show also shared creepy new artwork of Kardashian -- in the same white-blonde wig from the teaser, with long, spidery eyelashes -- and Roberts, posed with massive spiders pressed to their bodies, mimicking baby bumps.

"You’re in our web now," read Kardashian's pic, while Roberts' was captioned, "Don’t worry. We’ll hold you."

Then, another creepy teaser-trailer released on Aug. 21 showed shots of Roberts, Delevingne and Kardashian in sterile-looking medical settings and surrounded by more of the season's spider, egg and pregnancy-themed imagery.

American Horror Story season 12 debuts Sept. 20 on FX and Hulu.

