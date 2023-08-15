'American Horror Story: Delicate' Premiere Date: Find Out When Kim Kardashian's Creepy New Role Debuts
Kim Kardashian is making her American Horror Story debut in a spine-tingling role.
FX and Hulu announced on Tuesday that the Ryan Murphy franchise's upcoming season, American Horror Story: Delicate Part One, will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 20. The show also shared creepy new artwork of Kardashian's character -- posed in the same white-blonde wig from the creepy teaser, with long, spidery eyelashes -- and franchise star Emma Roberts, with massive spiders pressed to their bodies, mimicking baby bumps.
"You’re in our web now," reads Kardashian's pic, while Roberts' is captioned, "Don’t worry. We’ll hold you."
In a deviation from previous seasons, season 12 of American Horror Story is led and written by one person, Halley Feiffer, previously known for her acting work, as well as writing and producing on Mozart in the Jungle, Kidding, Impeachment: American Crime Story and more.
The new season is adapted by Feiffer from Danielle Valentine’s novel, Delicate Condition. According to its publisher, the book is described as a "feminist update to Rosemary’s Baby."
Meanwhile, a description of the novel on Amazon reads: "The Push meets The Silent Patient in a gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens -- while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says."
The upcoming season also stars Matt Czuchry, Cara Delevingne, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Odessa A'zion and Zachary Quinto.
American Horror Story: Delicate Part One premieres Sept. 20 on FX and Hulu.
