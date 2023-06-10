Kim Kardashian's First 'American Horror Story' Acting Review Is in Courtesy of Zachary Quinto
Zachary Quinto made a little bit of news on Friday while at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of his new film, He Went That Way.
For starters, the 46-year-old actor confirmed he's got a cameo in the upcoming season of American Horror Story. And, because he was part of Ryan Murphy's season 12 production, Quinto was able to weigh in on Kim Kardashian's acting chops. She's set to make her debut in the anthology horror series this upcoming season.
And?
"I did a cameo on this season of American Horror Story and I got to meet her," Quinto, who appeared in the 11th installment, American Horror Story: New York City, told a gaggle of reporters (via People). "She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don't think she needs my advice."
"She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness," he added. "I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she's gonna do a wonderful job."
It was back in April when it was announced that Kardashian would make her AHS debut alongside Emma Roberts in season 12. Roberts returns to the franchise after last appearing in season 9's, 1984.
"Emma and Kim are Delicate. This summer," Murphy posted to Instagram alongside a short video confirming the two leads.
Roberts and Kardashian also took to social media to share the video. While Roberts shared a comment similar to Murphy's, Kardashian took the cryptic messaging even further by posting the shifting eyes and blood drop emojis.
Earlier this month, a source told ET that taking on the role was a challenge she wanted after hosting Saturday Night Live in 2021.
"She decided to take this on because it’s outside of her regular scope and she thinks Ryan Murphy is incredibly talented. Hosting SNL inspired Kim to take this role since it went so well," the source said, adding, "So far, filming has been great and fun. Kim knows she is capable of so much and is excited for her fans to see that."
