Kim Kardashian is ready to bring the scares!

In April, Ryan Murphy confirmed that The Kardashians star had joined the cast for the upcoming season of American Horror Story, and a source tells ET that the SKIMS founder is ready to hit the small screen.

"Kim feels very prepared and super excited to be part of American Horror Story," the source says.

As for her reason for taking on the role, the source says that Kardashian wanted a challenge after hosting Saturday Night Live in 2021.

"She decided to take this on because it’s outside of her regular scope and she thinks Ryan Murphy is incredibly talented. Hosting SNL inspired Kim to take this role since it went so well," the source says, adding, "So far, filming has been great and fun. Kim knows she is capable of so much and is excited for her fans to see that."

Kardashian will make her AHS debut alongside Emma Roberts, who will return to the franchise after last appearing in season 9's 1984.

"Emma and Kim are Delicate. This summer," Murphy posted to Instagram alongside a short video confirming the two leads. So far, no further details about Kardashian's role have been revealed. Murphy is also keeping the plot for this season, called "Delicate," under wraps.

Kardashian's time on AHS comes with a lot of support. The reality TV star, who is the mother of North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, will have her family cheering her on as she makes her debut.

"Kim’s family is so supportive and her kids are doing fantastic," the source says. "They’re all living their best lives."

