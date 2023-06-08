How Kim Kardashian Was Inspired to Take on Other Acting Roles After Hosting 'Saturday Night Live'
Kim Kardashian Joins Cast of ‘American Horror Story’
Why Grayson Chrisley Feels Like Todd and Julie’s Prison Sentence…
Mark Consuelos' Daughter Lola Warned Him About Discussing a Spec…
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
Amy King Calls Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's Response to New Doc…
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Shocker: Scandoval Bombshell Theories
Chelsea Handler's 2023 Goals Include Love and a New Talk Show (E…
'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: Watch Ariana Madix Trash Tom Sandova…
Elliot Page Reveals Secret Past Romance With Kate Mara in Upcomi…
Shannen Doherty Reveals Her Breast Cancer Has Spread to Her Brain
DC Young Fly Addresses His Partner Ms Jacky Oh’s Death at 32
Lauren Alaina Spills on Wedding Plans and Collaborating With Lai…
Jennifer Aniston Shows off Her Gray Roots
Ashton Kutcher Shuts Down Matt Rife's Wish to Date Wife Mila Kun…
Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Recall Their First Meeti…
Jennifer Aniston Teases Adam Sandler Over His Sweatshirt at 'Mur…
Shannen Doherty on How Sharing Her Cancer Battle Has Helped Her …
Eva Mendes Explains Why She and Ryan Gosling Don't Pose Together…
'America's Got Talent': 17-Year-Old Blind Singer Earns Simon Cow…
Kim Kardashian is ready to bring the scares!
In April, Ryan Murphy confirmed that The Kardashians star had joined the cast for the upcoming season of American Horror Story, and a source tells ET that the SKIMS founder is ready to hit the small screen.
"Kim feels very prepared and super excited to be part of American Horror Story," the source says.
As for her reason for taking on the role, the source says that Kardashian wanted a challenge after hosting Saturday Night Live in 2021.
"She decided to take this on because it’s outside of her regular scope and she thinks Ryan Murphy is incredibly talented. Hosting SNL inspired Kim to take this role since it went so well," the source says, adding, "So far, filming has been great and fun. Kim knows she is capable of so much and is excited for her fans to see that."
Kardashian will make her AHS debut alongside Emma Roberts, who will return to the franchise after last appearing in season 9's 1984.
"Emma and Kim are Delicate. This summer," Murphy posted to Instagram alongside a short video confirming the two leads. So far, no further details about Kardashian's role have been revealed. Murphy is also keeping the plot for this season, called "Delicate," under wraps.
Kardashian's time on AHS comes with a lot of support. The reality TV star, who is the mother of North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, will have her family cheering her on as she makes her debut.
"Kim’s family is so supportive and her kids are doing fantastic," the source says. "They’re all living their best lives."
RELATED CONTENT:
'AHS' Season 12 Casting Guide: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Joins 'Delicate'
Kim Kardashian Joins Cast of ‘American Horror Story’
Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun at Kendall Jenner's NBA Exes
Related Gallery