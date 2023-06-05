Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun at Kendall Jenner's NBA Exes

One shady sister. Kim Kardashian is once again raising eyebrows by subtly poking fun at Kendall Jenner's dating history.

The 42-year-old reality star and mother of four took to TikTok on Sunday to record a post with her eldest daughter, North West -- who turns 10 on June 15 -- showing them going through their hair routine.

However, it wasn't the content of the video that drew attention, but rather the T-shirt Kim was rocking in the video. Specifically, it was a t-shirt that read "Kendall Starting Five."

The graphic tee featured a photoshopped image of Kendall surrounded by five NBA players -- Devin Booker, Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, Jordan Clarkson, and Kyle Kuzma.

Based on a meme that made the rounds on social media a few years back, the shirt suggests Kendall has dated all five of these basketball stars.

However, as Kendall has said in the past when addressing the meme, she's actually only been with two -- Blake Griffin and Devon Booker.

This isn't the first time fans have seen Kim in the mocking t-shirt either. It was first spotted on Kim during the recent super teaser trailer for the third season of The Kardashians on Hulu.

Meanwhile, it seems Kendall has moved on from athletes to musicians. The runway model and reality star is currently romantically linked to Bad Bunny.

The 29-year-old Puerto Rican rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has been linked to the 27-year-old supermodel and reality star since February, but a source told ET in May that their "relationship is getting more serious."

"He is not only spending more time with Kendall but with the rest of the family as well," the source adds.

Bad Bunny was already spotted spending time with Kendall's sister, Kim Kardashian, at the 2023 Met Gala as the stars left the annual fashion event in the same van.

As for Kendall, the source adds that The Kardashians star is "enjoying their low-key relationship and is excited about where they're headed."

The pair hasn't been shy about stepping out together in public recently, sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game in May and attending a Met Gala after-party together despite walking the red carpet at the event separately.

Check out the video below for more on their burgeoning romance.

Kendall Jenner's Relationship With Bad Bunny Is Getting 'More Serious' (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Bad Bunny's 'Where She Goes' Video Might Have Kendall Jenner Tributes

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Get Cozy Sitting Courtside at Lakers Game

Kim Kardashian Details Her Ideal Man, and Biggest Turn-On

Kim Kardashian Shares Details About What Went Into Pete Davidson Split

Related Gallery