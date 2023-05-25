Kim Kardashian has her sights set on a new romance, but first she wants to make sure she has her list of requirements in order. In a preview clip for an upcoming season 3 episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kim opens up to her friends about her dream guy.

After finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West in 2022 and ending her nine-month romance with Pete Davidson, Kim seems to be ready to put herself back out there.

The mother of four lists what she's look for, which includes someone who "will protect me, fight for me, [have] good hygiene, [is] calm, no mom or dad issues, patient, supportive, genuinely happy for me, successful, spontaneous, fun, someone that can be a role model for my kids, especially that my boys can look up to."

Kim jokes this person can't have "heavy baggage," quipping, "I have enough."

The Skims founder wants someone taller than her who loves to work out, has good taste, and who is independent and "not clingy."

And when it comes to other physical attributes, Kim has one unusual turn on.

"Teeth are like one of my biggest turn-ons, the straighter, the hornier I get. Just kidding, but not kidding," Kim says, laughing in a confessional interview.

She continues to insist upon "good teeth," prompting a producer to ask, "Are you willing to help someone?"

"Listen, I would help someone get veneers if that's what you're asking," Kim says, laughing.

And while she originally claims to not want anyone balding, she amends the comment, saying, "But then I don't know, if I'm also in love, I'll rub your bald head, you know what I mean? But we're just talking about, like, our perfection list."

She also wants to "love their scent, even in the gym."

As for activities she'd like to do with her future beau, Kim has some unique ideas.

"Let's get facials together. Let's do lasers. Let's do ice baths together," she says, listing off the luxury outings.

During Thursday's season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, Kim addressed her split from Pete for the first time while speaking with Scott Disick.

"We just had talks and talks, we'd been talking about it," Kim said in the episode. "So it's just like both of us just communicating really well about it. It's obviously sad when you... nine months. It's like a long time. I don't have random hookups and relationships."

Kim added that she felt "a lot of guilt" during her romance with Pete, because "he went through a lot because of my relationship."

This was seemingly a reference to her fraught relationship with Kanye, who publicly bashed Pete while he was seeing Kim and even went so far as to threaten him in a music video and on social media.

New season 3 episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

