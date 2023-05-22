Kim Kardashian Talks Finding Love Again: 'I'm a Hopeless Romantic'

Kim Kardashian is always open to love. The 42-year-old reality star appeared on the latest episode of Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast and revealed her view on finding love again.

Kim settled her divorce from Kanye West, with whom she shares four children, in November 2022, more than a year after she filed the paperwork. She dated Pete Davidson, but the pair called it quits in August 2022.

"I think I will always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone," Kim said. "I definitely will take my time."

"I think there are so many factors especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life," she continued. "If I can look at everything I did wrong and really not try to make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me."

Kim admitted that she struggles as she questions how to go about dating, since "there are so many factors" in her life.

"I will always believe in love and always want that and I think that's such a magical part of life, but I think I'm so comfortable taking my time to not rush it," she said. "I am at peace. I am OK to dive into madness at home with the kids."

"There is so much going on that I'm not lonely and I think that that is really important," Kim added. "And I believe, like I always believe, and I think that whatever is meant to be will be."

Earlier this month, a source told ET that "Kim is feeling great, and she is ready, open, and excited about dating in general and the potential of finding a forever partner one day."

