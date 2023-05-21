Kim Kardashian is getting real about the challenges of parenting four children.

People shared an exclusive first look at an upcoming episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, which sees Kardashian open up about life as a single mom to kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

"There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy sh*t, this f**king tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?" Kardashian, who shares the little ones with ex, Kanye West, says in the clip.

"You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they're fighting, and you know, there's no one there," Kardashian adds. "Like, it's [just] me to play good police officer and bad cop."

As for what she thought parenting would be like versus what it is now that she's a mother of four, The Kardashians star tells Shetty, "Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn't be like a more true statement."

The mornings are an especially busy time for Kardashian, who said she often doesn't know what's going on in those early AM hours.

"it's like I always have to do one of my daughter's hair -- and it has to be perfect and it has to be a certain way -- and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you. It's like full crazy madness, cooking, running around. Like, it's wild," she says.

Even though her bustling household can be maddening at times, Kardashian called it "the best chaos."

Kardashian continues, "So, like, when you're in it, I mean, especially when they're babies and you're feeding... there's madness going on. It's like full madness. It's the best chaos though."

Parenting has also taught her the most about herself, with the SKIMS founder telling the podcast host that it can be tough having to play both the good and bad cop for her kids.

Kardashian and West settled their divorce in November 2022, and share joint custody of their children. In a September interview on Alo Yoga's Mind Full podcast, West said that while he spends time with their children, Kardashian has them "80 percent of the time."

Even though Kardashian herself has a big, famous family, there was nothing, she said, that could truly prepare her for the ups and downs of parenting.

"Parenting is really f**king hard. That's the only way I can describe it," she says. "It is the most rewarding job in the entire world. It is. There is nothing that can prepare you. ... I don't care how long you wait. I don't care what you're waiting for. You are never prepared."

"But," Kardashian continues, "you will figure it out, and it will make you so proud of yourself that you figured it out and that you got through the day."

The full episode is due out next week.

