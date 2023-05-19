Inside Kim Kardashian's Current Approach to Dating

Kim Kardashian is ready to mingle! The 42-year-old reality star finalized her divorce from Kanye West in 2022, two years after their split, and ended her nine-month romance with comedian Pete Davidson last August.

Now, a source tells ET that the mother of four is ready to move on.

"Kim is feeling great, and she is ready, open, and excited about dating in general and the potential of finding a forever partner one day," the source shares.

After rumors circulated that Kim and newly retired NFL star Tom Brady had started a romance, another source told ET earlier this month that the A-listers are "in touch" but "just friends."

"Tom and Kim have been in touch because Kim is looking to buy property where Tom has a vacation home," the source said before maintaining that the pair are "just friends."

As for Kim's family, the first source shares that her four kids are "doing well," adding, "North takes a lot of pride in being an older sister."

