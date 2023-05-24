Kim Kardashian Shares Details About What Went Into Her Pete Davidson Split: 'There Was a Lot of Guilt'
Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Being 'Not OK' and Kanye West's …
Blake Shelton Responds to Adam Levine Saying 'It's About Time' H…
Johnny Depp Doesn’t Feel Boycotted by Hollywood After Receiving …
Tina Turner, Iconic Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Dead at 83
'The Voice': Why Blake Shelton Wants Lowkey Celebration With Gwe…
Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez React to Dwayne Johnson's 'Fas…
Blake Shelton's 'The Voice' Farewell: Adam Levine Returns and Ni…
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Celebrate Son Truman Joining the ‘Fami…
'American Idol' Winner Just Sam Reveals She's Back Singing in NY…
‘Fubar’: How Arnold Schwarzenegger Got Ready for Stunts and Why …
Jamie Foxx's Daughter Shuts Down Concerns He's Near Death Follow…
'FBI' Star Zeeko Zaki Spills on Proposing to Girlfriend Renee Mo…
'Love Is Blind' Star Deepti Vempati Shares What Ended Her Relati…
'RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Reveals Where She Stands With Joe and Me…
Ariana Madix Addresses Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Split Afte…
Niall Horan on Missing Blake Shelton After ‘The Voice’ Season 23…
Watch Gwen Stefani Surprise Blake Shelton at Epic 'Voice' Wrap P…
'Vanderpump Rules': Raquel Leviss Is Not Pregnant (Exclusive)
'The Voice' Finale: Watch Sorelle, Gina Miles, NOIVAS, Grace Wes…
Kim Kardashian is finally opening up about her August 2022 breakup from Pete Davidson. The high-profile exes dated for nine months before a seemingly amicable-yet-unexplained split.
On Thursday's premiere of season 3 of the family's Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, Kim addresses the breakup for the first time.
As the family is getting back into filming, Kim is reminded that when she was shooting season 2 of the show, she was in a relationship.
"I was?" Kim coyly asks the producer who reminded her of that fact. "Damn."
"OK, I'm single," Kim shares. "And I'm not ready to mingle and that's OK."
Kim also visits her sister, Khloe Kardashian, and family friend Scott Disick during the episode. Scott comments on how both Kim and Khloe have "gotten so little," asking the sisters if their slimmed-down frames are due to "breakup diets."
After declaring that "breakups are just not my thing," Kim goes on to give some backstory into the decision to end the relationship with the former Saturday Night Live comedian.
"We just had talks and talks, we'd been talking about it," Kim claims. "So it's just like both of us just communicating really well about it. It's obviously sad when you... nine months. It's like a long time. I don't have random hookups and relationships."
Kim adds that she felt "a lot of guilt" during her romance with Pete, because "he went through a lot because of my relationship."
This is seemingly a reference to her fraught relationship with ex-husband Kanye West, who publicly bashed Pete while he was in a relationship with Kim and even went so far as to threaten him in a music video and on social media.
Kim adds in a confessional interview that she's worried no one will want to date her due to her having kids, being in her 40s and not wanting to "deal with the drams."
But then she takes a different attitude, noting, "My person will say f**k all of that," and adds, "I'm just waiting for that person."
Pete and Kim's split has appeared to be amicable. The exes were spotted having a friendly chat with Usher at the Met Gala earlier this month.
New episodes of The Kardashians air Thursdays on Hulu.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kim Kardashian Spotted Chatting With Ex Pete Davidson at 2023 Met Gala
Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Interaction at the Met Gala
Recapping All the Exes at the 2023 Met Gala!