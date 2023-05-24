Kim Kardashian is finally opening up about her August 2022 breakup from Pete Davidson. The high-profile exes dated for nine months before a seemingly amicable-yet-unexplained split.

On Thursday's premiere of season 3 of the family's Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, Kim addresses the breakup for the first time.

As the family is getting back into filming, Kim is reminded that when she was shooting season 2 of the show, she was in a relationship.

"I was?" Kim coyly asks the producer who reminded her of that fact. "Damn."

"OK, I'm single," Kim shares. "And I'm not ready to mingle and that's OK."

Kim also visits her sister, Khloe Kardashian, and family friend Scott Disick during the episode. Scott comments on how both Kim and Khloe have "gotten so little," asking the sisters if their slimmed-down frames are due to "breakup diets."

After declaring that "breakups are just not my thing," Kim goes on to give some backstory into the decision to end the relationship with the former Saturday Night Live comedian.

"We just had talks and talks, we'd been talking about it," Kim claims. "So it's just like both of us just communicating really well about it. It's obviously sad when you... nine months. It's like a long time. I don't have random hookups and relationships."

Kim adds that she felt "a lot of guilt" during her romance with Pete, because "he went through a lot because of my relationship."

This is seemingly a reference to her fraught relationship with ex-husband Kanye West, who publicly bashed Pete while he was in a relationship with Kim and even went so far as to threaten him in a music video and on social media.

Kim adds in a confessional interview that she's worried no one will want to date her due to her having kids, being in her 40s and not wanting to "deal with the drams."

But then she takes a different attitude, noting, "My person will say f**k all of that," and adds, "I'm just waiting for that person."

Pete and Kim's split has appeared to be amicable. The exes were spotted having a friendly chat with Usher at the Met Gala earlier this month.

New episodes of The Kardashians air Thursdays on Hulu.

