The weight of Kanye West's antics is getting to Kim Kardashian. Though Kim and Kanye's divorce was finalized in 2022, the "Bound 2" rapper has gone on several public tirades against the SKIMS founder, publicly calling her and her family members out on social media and in interviews.

In the season 3 premiere of the family's Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, Kim gets candid like never before about her ex's erratic behavior and the impact it's having on her mental health.

In one scene, momager Kris Jenner comments on Kim's psoriasis rash on her leg, and Kim replies, "Tell the father of my children to stop acting up, and then I won't stress out and get psoriasis."

Later in the episode, Kim has a more emotional conversation with Kris about having a lengthy "anxiety attack," sharing, "I felt like I couldn't breathe all day."

Referencing some of Kanye's online attacks against her and her family, Kim says, "I never comment. I never post. He has made up the most insane narrative about you [Kris], the [sex] tape, and we stay silent, we stay silent through all the lies, all the stuff."

Kim adds that by now she "assumes" that anything she texts Kanye "is going to be put on the internet."

Despite struggling with her ex-husband's attacks on her character, Kim says she's most affected by how he lashes out at people she loves, like Kris.

"I just get really heartbroken for my mom that she has to deal with so much from so many different sides of people coming at her," Kim says.

She also addresses discussion of her leaked sex tape with ex Ray J, saying that Kanye has brought up the tape publicly multiple times.

"All of his shenanigans -- I don't even know what the f**k to call it -- is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be," Kim says of the four children she shares with the rapper -- North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3. "And I have to sit here and not say anything ever because I know one day my kids will appreciate that. And I know that is the best thing for them."

The mother of four adds that even when things are tense between her and her ex, she still praises Kanye in front of her kids and "blasts" his music in the car.

"I'm the one where s**t could be going down and I get in the car and every day the kids want to blast Dad's music, and I'm like, 'He's the best! Yeah!' And I put it on, and we're singing along and inside I'm dying," Kim admits. "I will be his biggest cheerleader to them forever. One day when they see for themselves, I'll answer whatever they want me to, but it's just a lot."

She says that despite claiming he'll be her "forever protector," Kanye "is hurting me the most."

"He was the one that started a rumor that said I was hooking up with Drake, that I was having an affair. Our whole marriage he accused me of that publicly," Kim notes.

She also claims that Kanye has previously asked for "approval" over what she says about him on the reality series, noting that he's never offered her approval for her song lyrics or his ranting interviews.

Kim breaks down in tears, claiming she can "never" have a bad day because she's too busy holding it together for everyone else.

"I don't know what to do. I don't want to be a part of this narrative," Kim says through tears.

The emotional conversation is to be continued in next week's episode of The Kardashians.

New episodes of The Kardashians air Thursdays on Hulu.

