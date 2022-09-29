American Horror Story is back with its 11th installment in FX’s long-running horror anthology series, which is officially dubbed New York City and will debut mid-October.

Presumably leaning into the queer esthetic teased by leaked photos of the production, the newest season also stars an all-star LGBTQ cast, including Joe Mantello, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Charlie Carver, Isaac Powell and Denis O’Hare.

Rounding out this year’s ensemble are Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Sandra Bernhard and Patti LuPone.

For those keeping track, New York City marks the return of AHS alums Quinto, Powell, LuPone, Lourd, Grossman and Bernhard, while the rest are newcomers to the franchise despite having previously worked with co-creator Ryan Murphy.

While few details are known about the new season, FX chairman John Landgraf told The Wrap that season 11 would go back to being one story after last year’s Double Feature. “It actually takes place in different timelines but it’s one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle and an end, like many of the prior stories,” he said.

Sadly, for fans of the series, longtime recurring players Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters appear not to have roles in season 11. Paulson just recently came off another season of FX’s American Crime Story, portraying Linda Tripp in Impeachment, while Peters is portraying serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Murphy’s hit Netflix drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

American Horror Story: New York City premieres with two episodes on Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, followed by two episodes each Wednesday.

