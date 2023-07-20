See Kim Kardashian as Her Creepy 'American Horror Story: Delicate' Character in First Teaser
Kim Kardashian is turning heads in the creepy official teaser for American Horror Story: Delicate, the upcoming 12th installment of the anthology series.
Set to an eerie version of the "Rock-a-Bye Baby" lullaby, the teaser features the first look of Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne and Kardashian in character -- and it's quite the visual, giving off major Rosemary's Baby vibes.
Roberts, with a bold red lip, takes off her sunglasses and peers straight into the camera, while Delevingne, rocking an angular haircut and exaggerated lashes, gives off a smirk. Kardashian, meanwhile, is seen in a black halter dress and matching gloves as she holds a baby covered in a white blanket.
Watch the teaser for AHS: Delicate below.
Also appearing in season 12 of American Horror Story is Zachary Quinto, The Resident alum Matt Czuchry, Pose's Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Odessa A'zion, Billie Lourd, Julie White, Debra Monk and Denis O'Hare.
AHS: Delicate will be the first season inspired by a book, Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine, which hits shelves on Aug. 1.
Adapted by Halley Feiffer, who will write and oversee the entire season, the upcoming installment follows a woman, Anna Alcott, who is "convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens -- while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says," according to the book synopsis.
While the teaser is the first official reveal of AHS: Delicate, Kardashian and others had been spotted in New York City filming.
American Horror Story: Delicate is coming soon to FX and Hulu.
