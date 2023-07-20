TV

See Kim Kardashian as Her Creepy 'American Horror Story: Delicate' Character in First Teaser

By Philiana Ng
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
35:24

Kim Kardashian Joins Cast of ‘American Horror Story’

03:09

Al Roker Surprised After Learning This About Showering

00:45

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Split After 7 Years of Marriage

02:37

Chrissy Teigen Has Secretly Welcomed Baby N0 4., Just Six Months…

02:06

'Sister Wives' Season 18 Trailer: Kody Storms Out During Explosi…

02:36

SAG-AFTRA Actors on Strike! What It Means for Movie and TV

04:11

'No Evidence' of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Split (Royal Exp…

03:43

Kim Kardashian Gets Emotional Over Her Ex Kanye West’s Anti-Semi…

14:24

'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer Talks Stigma of Being a Labeled a …

08:34

Emily Blunt and Matt Damon Dish on 'Oppenheimer' Cast Margarita …

03:05

Mariah Carey and Twins Moroccan and Monroe Jump in on Viral 'Tou…

03:54

'America's Got Talent': Sofia Vergara Cries as Moms With Heart T…

02:05

Jason Aldean’s Wife Breaks Silence Amid Controversy Over His New…

03:20

How Sofia Vergara’s Been Living Her Best Life Amid Split From Jo…

03:37

Watch the Kardashians Surprise Kris Jenner With Look-Alike Party

02:46

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Split After 12 Years of Marriage

03:48

Khloé Kardashian Says She's Struggling to Bond With Her Son

00:56

‘The Kardashians’ Sneak Peek: Kourtney Pulls Out Notes About Her…

02:21

Bella Hadid Not in Rehab: How She's Prioritizing Herself Amid Ma…

Kim Kardashian is turning heads in the creepy official teaser for American Horror Story: Delicatethe upcoming 12th installment of the anthology series.

Set to an eerie version of the "Rock-a-Bye Baby" lullaby, the teaser features the first look of Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne and Kardashian in character -- and it's quite the visual, giving off major Rosemary's Baby vibes.

Roberts, with a bold red lip, takes off her sunglasses and peers straight into the camera, while Delevingne, rocking an angular haircut and exaggerated lashes, gives off a smirk. Kardashian, meanwhile, is seen in a black halter dress and matching gloves as she holds a baby covered in a white blanket.

Watch the teaser for AHS: Delicate below.

Also appearing in season 12 of American Horror Story is Zachary Quinto, The Resident alum Matt CzuchryPose's Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Odessa A'zion, Billie Lourd, Julie White, Debra Monk and Denis O'Hare. 

AHS: Delicate will be the first season inspired by a book, Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine, which hits shelves on Aug. 1.

Adapted by Halley Feiffer, who will write and oversee the entire season, the upcoming installment follows a woman, Anna Alcott, who is "convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens -- while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says," according to the book synopsis.

While the teaser is the first official reveal of AHS: Delicate, Kardashian and others had been spotted in New York City filming.

American Horror Story: Delicate is coming soon to FX and Hulu.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian's First 'AHS' Acting Review Is in via Zachary Quinto

'AHS' Season 12 Casting Guide: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Joins 'Delicate'

'AHS' Adds Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts to Season 12

Related Gallery