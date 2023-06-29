Ryan Murphy has found the Menendez brothers for Monster season 2.

Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez have been cast as Erik and Lyle, respectively, Deadline reports, for the upcoming season of the Netflix true-crime anthology series.

Called Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the new season -- a follow-up to season 1, which centered around serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, played by Evan Peters -- tells the story of the two siblings who were found guilty of murdering their parents, José and Mary Louise, in 1989.

Cooper Koch (left) and Nicholas Alexander Chavez will play the Menendez brothers in season 2 of 'Monster.' Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images/Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic/Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Lyle and Erik were convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder before being sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1996 following two trials.

After their story became a media sensation, the Menendez brothers' trial and lives have been adapted into TV and film numerous times. Their story has been depicted in Lifetime's 2017 TV movie, Menendez: Blood Brothers, starring Nico Tortorella, as well as the 2017 NBC series, Law & Order True Crime: The Menéndez Murders, led by Edie Falco, who played the Menendez brothers' defense attorney. Gus Halper and Miles Gaston Villanueva played Erik and Lyle, respectively.

Netflix also has an upcoming documentary in the works that will feature exclusive access to the brothers.

Monster was renewed in November 2022 for a second season, officially turning into a true-crime anthology focused on "monstrous figures who have impacted society."

Koch previously appeared in Power Book II: Ghost, Swallowed and They/Them, while Chavez currently plays Spencer Cassadine on ABC soap, General Hospital.​​​​​​

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is set to debut on Netflix in 2024.

