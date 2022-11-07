Following the massive, back-to-back success of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Watcher, Netflix is expanding both of Ryan Murphy's series. The true-crime projects, which were co-created by Murphy and Ian Brennan, will be getting new seasons on the streaming platform.

While Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was initially released as a limited series focused on the life and crimes of the gruesome serial killer, Netflix has revealed that it is now the first installment of an ongoing Monster anthology series. The Dahmer season will be followed by two new installments, each focused on "other monstrous figures who have impacted society."

The Watcher, meanwhile, is returning with a second season, which will presumably pick up where things left off in the real estate thriller about a mysterious figure stalking a home, turning a family's dream purchase into a living nightmare.

While no details about the new episodes were revealed, they could follow Jennifer Coolidge's character after she eventually bought the house and then promptly moved out after her own scary encounter with a mysterious figure on the property.

In a recent conversation with the women of the series, Murphy asked what the actress thought about where it could go. "So, Jennifer, how do you feel about The Watcher 2? Are you excited? The further adventures of Karen Calhoun? Don't you think she takes over the Darren Dunn agency? I think she's the boss of the town," he offered.

"I hope she gets to sleep with Darren Dunn," Coolidge replied, referring to the character played by Matthew Del Negro. Murphy then replied, "I could make that happen… Maybe everybody sleeps with Darren Dunn and that's the show."

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Watcher' Cast on the Westfield Stalker's Real Identity, Ideas for Season 2

'The Watcher': What to Know About the Westfield Home and Where the Family Is Now

Jeffrey Dahmer 30 Years Later: From Evan Peters' Portrayal to New Docuseries