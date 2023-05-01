Monster, creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan' newest true-crime anthology series, will shift its focus from Jeffrey Dahmer to the Menendez brothers in season 2.

Dubbed Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the new season centers on the two siblings who were found guilty of murdering their parents, José and Mary Louise.

While the crimes took place in 1989, it wasn't until 1996, after two trials, that Lyle and Erik were convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder before being sentenced to life in prison without parole.

At the time, their story became a media sensation. And in the decades since, it has been revisited in Lifetime's 2017 film, Menendez: Blood Brothers, starring Nico Tortorella, as well as the star-studded NBC series, Law & Order: True Crime – The Menéndez Murders, led by Edie Falco.

According to Netflix, the streaming platform also "has exclusive access to Lyle and Erik Menendez for a forthcoming documentary feature," while Peacock's docuseries, Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed, looks at how the family was connected to the former boy band.

The announcement, meanwhile, comes seven months after the Monster series was renewed in November 2022 and expanded into a true-crime anthology focused on "monstrous figures who have impacted society."

Season 1, which was titled Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, chronicled the life and crimes of the gruesome serial killer who took the lives of 17 innocent victims. The series, which first debuted in September 2022, became a massive hit on the platform and earned star Evan Peters a Golden Globe award for his performance.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is set to debut on Netflix in 2024.

