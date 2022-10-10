Kanye West Invited to Holocaust Museum Following Anti-Semitic Comments
Kanye West Called Out by Celebrities for Anti-Semitic Comments
Madonna Tongue Kisses Friends During 64th Birthday Celebration i…
'Sister Wives': Kody and Christine's Kids React to Their Separat…
Tom Brady Is ‘Extremely Hurt’ and Hopes to Reconcile With Gisele…
Jimmy Kimmel Shares Update on His Son Billy Amid Ongoing Health …
'Sister Wives': Meri Left 'Lost' and 'Empty' After Kody Suggests…
Kyle Richards Dishes on ‘RHOBH’ Reunion and Explains Why Jamie L…
Michael J. Fox Talks Reuniting With ‘Back to the Future’ Co-Star…
NeNe Leakes on New BF and Doing Reality TV Again for 'College Hi…
Kelly Ripa Gets Real About 'Live!,’ Working With Regis and Her M…
Queen Elizabeth's Dog Trainer Says Corgis Are 'Perceptive' and A…
Greyson Chance Calls Ellen DeGeneres an ‘Insanely Manipulative P…
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10 With Brittany Bell
'Ticket to Paradise' Official Trailer
Madonna Appears to Come Out as Gay in New Video
'90 Day Fiance': Elizabeth Cries While Confronting Her Family at…
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How Much She Weighs After 'Toxic' Re…
'90 Day Fiancé’: Michael Breaks Down in Tears After Angela Attac…
The Holocaust Museum in Los Angeles is extending an invitation to Kanye "Ye" West to come and learn about the danger of spreading hateful and anti-Semitic rhetoric.
"Words matter and words have consequences Ye. We urge you to come visit us at Holocaust Museum LA to understand just how words can incite horrific violence and genocides," the Holocaust Museum L.A. said in an open statement directed to the musician-turned-fashion designer.
"The Holocaust started with only words that sadly begat stereotypes, racial and religious tropes and blaming others and led to the murder of six million Jews. At Holocaust Museum LA it is our mission to commemorate those who were murdered, educate on the Holocaust and all genocides including the genocide perpetrated against the Armenian People (of which your children would be included), and inspire a more dignified and humane world."
"Your words reach millions and you can choose to incite or you can choose to inspire," the statement continued. "We are located at 100 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036 and welcome you any time."
The invite comes after West spent the weekend writing several posts that were deemed anti-Semitic, in which he declared his plan to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."
The move got his Instagram account restricted and the post was deleted. He then took to his Twitter account, where he posted for the first time in two years, calling out Mark Zuckerberg and claiming he was not anti-Semitic.
Those posts were later removed from Twitter due to a violation of the platform's policies. Reuters reports that Ye's account was locked on Sunday, which a spokesperson for Twitter confirmed.
The anti-Semitic posts come on the heels of West's controversial "White Lives Matter" shirts which he debuted at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. Check out the video below for more on West's recent controversies.
RELATED CONTENT:
Justin Bieber Thinks Kanye West 'Crossed a Line' With Hailey: Source
Kim Kardashian and Son Saint West Booed at LA Rams Game
Celebrities Speak Out Against Kanye West After Anti-Semitic Posts
'Saturday Night Live's Cold Open Mocks Kanye West, Joe Biden Headlines
Kanye West on Instagram Restricting His Account, Deleting Content