Kanye "Ye" West's controversies continue. After upsetting many with his White Lives Matter shirts at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, the 45-year-old rapper and designer spent the weekend writing several posts that were deemed anti-Semitic, in which he declared his plan to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."
The move got his Instagram account restricted and the post was deleted. He then took to his Twitter account, where he posted for the first time in two years, calling out Mark Zuckerberg and claiming he was not anti-Semitic. Those posts were later removed from Twitter due to a violation of the platform's policies. Reuters reports that Ye's account was locked on Sunday, which a spokesperson for Twitter confirmed.
West's accounts are still active but he cannot post or comment for an undisclosed amount of time.
The latest controversy surrounding Ye caused many celebrities to speak out against him both directly and indirectly.
John Legend, a former friend of Ye's, tweeted, "Weird how all these 'free, independent thinkers' always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism," which many interpreted to be a clear diss to Ye.
Other stars including Jack Antonoff, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman and more spoke out online, directly condemning West.
