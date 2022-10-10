Justin Bieber isn't here for the way Kanye "Ye" West spoke about his wife, Hailey, amid the backlash over Kanye's statement-making "White Lives Matter" T-shirt at Paris Fashion Week.

A source tells ET that Justin thinks the Donda rapper "crossed a line," and is upset over Kanye's "attack" on his wife.

"Justin is very protective over Hailey. He is upset by Kanye's attack on her where he said hurtful and untrue things. He feels like he has been a true friend to Kanye, and tried to empathize with him in the past, but this crossed a line that he's not OK with," the source shares, adding, "Being there for Hailey and supporting his wife is Justin's main priority, and he's doing that and distancing himself from Kanye."

Kanye slammed Hailey after the model spoke out in support of Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who voiced her opinions on his controversial new Yeezy line, which included the "White Lives Matter" apparel.

Calling the T-shirts "pure violence," the Vogue editor said she failed to see the art in Kanye's latest line, a statement which earned her criticism by Kanye himself, who made quips about her style in a since-deleted post.

Hailey took to her Instagram Stories to share her thoughts on the matter, writing, "My respect for you runs deep my friend! To know is to adore you and to work with you is an honor."

"The most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic," she added over the post, which included a photo of Gabriella.

In another since-deleted post, Kanye responded by calling the 25-year-old "nose job Hailey Baldloose," telling Justin, "Get your girl before I get mad. You spose to be my friend right," after posting an old article from 2016 about Hailey and Drake out on a date.

Kanye's attack on Hailey is just one of many as the 45-year-old rapper has torn into Gigi Hadid, Diddy and others who criticized his Yeezy fashion show and his decision to wear the "White Lives Matter" shirt. He has continued to defend his decision, say they "do" matter, but his social media tirade continues to land him in hot water, with both Instagram and Twitter restricting his accounts over a slew of offensive posts.

