On Monday,Kanye West joined Travis Scott in Rome, Italy, marking Ye's first live public performance since he made antisemitic remarks at the end of 2022.

"Only one human being on this motherf**king planet that has ever walked side by side with me through anything and every motherf**king thing," Travis told the audience at his Circus Maximus tour stop before bringing Kanye on stage, as heard in a video obtained by TMZ.

The duo pivoted from Travis’s new album, Utopia’s, track list to perform "Praise God," a song that featured Travis from Kanye's 2021 album, Donda, and "Can’t Tell Me Nothing," from Kanye's 2007 album, Graduation.

"There is no Utopia without Kanye West. There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. There is no Rome without Kanye West. Make some noise for Ye," said Travis, who is father to Kylie Jenner's two children.

Although the crowd went wild for Kanye, the rapper drew widespread criticism and condemnation starting in October 2022 for making several anti-Semitic remarks, including his alleged plan to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

Kanye's comments lead to his Instagram account being restricted and the post being deleted. Similarly, the rapper and fashion mogul's tweets were removed from Twitter due to a violation of the platform's policies.

The anti-Semitic posts came on the heels of Kanye's controversial "White Lives Matter" shirts, which he debuted at Paris Fashion Week earlier that month.

Companies including Adidas, GAP, Balenciaga and fashion magazine Vogue cut ties with him and CAA dropped Ye as a client.

Many celebrities, including Kanye's ex, Kim Kardashian, spoke out condemning anti-Semitism in light of his rants.

The 42-year-old reality star and mother of four took to Twitter to make her stance clear.

"Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end," Kardashian wrote at the time.

Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 24, 2022

Her message came hours after her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, voiced her support for the Jewish community.

The 39-year-old reality star took to both her Instagram Stories and her Twitter account to share the message, "I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people."

Though Kanye and Kim's divorce was finalized in 2022, the "Bound 2" rapper has gone on several public tirades against the SKIMS founder, publicly calling her and her family members out on social media and in interviews.

In the season 3 premiere of the family's Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, Kim is candid like never before about her ex's erratic behavior and the impact it's having on her mental health.

In one scene, her mom, Kris Jenner, comments on Kim's psoriasis rash on her leg. The mother of four replies, "Tell the father of my children to stop acting up, and then I won't stress out and get psoriasis."

Later in the episode, Kim has a more emotional conversation with Kris about having a lengthy "anxiety attack," sharing, "I felt like I couldn't breathe all day."

Referencing some of Kanye's online attacks against her and her family, Kim says, "I never comment. I never post. He has made up the most insane narrative about you [Kris], the [sex] tape, and we stay silent, we stay silent through all the lies, all the stuff."

Kim adds that by now she "assumes" that anything she texts Kanye "is going to be put on the internet."

Kim filed for divorce in February 2021. The divorce was finalized in November 2022.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim broke down in tears while talking to Khloe about Kanye's anti-Semitic comments that caused him to lose multiple endorsement deals. And while speaking with sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner in another episode, Kim opens up about her decision to shield her kids from their dad's drama.

"They think their dad is the best thing and the most amazing thing and he's so great with them, why would I take that away from them because I'm angry?" she says.

Kim and Kayne share four kids — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

