It's only been two weeks since Taylor Swift dropped her Speak Now (Taylor's Version), but fans are already clamoring for another re-recording thanks to a particularly epic performance of one of her most popular Reputation revenge tracks.

Swift hit the stage for a pair of shows in Seattle, Washington, over the weekend and delivered "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things" as one of her surprise songs on Saturday. The scathing anthem was featured on her 2017 album and is rumored to be about her feud with Kanye West.

After singing the line "'Cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do," Swift let loose a wildly loud cackle, taking a moment to compose herself before adding, "I can't even say it with a straight face." While the laugh and line are both included in her original recording of the song, the genuine nature of Swift's real-life laugh had fans in the audience at Lumen Field and on social media going wild.

"SO FUN SO FUN SO FUN!!!!" reads the caption on an original TikTok video from the evening.

"Her cackle is EVERYthing," wrote one commenter. Another gushed, "This is my new favorite clip of Taylor from the tour."

Several fans also noted that the moment made them "so excited" for Reputation (Taylor's Version).

The song is among multiple, including "Look What You Made Me Do," on Reputation that includes thinly-veiled references to Swift's high-profile feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. The war of words, which dates back to 2009, notably exploded in 2016.

In another surprise moment from Saturday's show, Swift brought Haim to the stage for the first-ever live performance of her Evermore song, "No Body, No Crime."

The band is currently serving as the opening act on the remainder of Swift's Eras Tour dates in North America.

The Haim sisters -- Alana Haim, Este Haim and Danielle Haim -- have been longtime friends of Swift's and were recently photographed celebrating the Fourth of July with her, along with Selena Gomez.

Swift's Eras Tour has been making headlines all summer, thanks in large part to the many celebrity Swifties in attendance.

Miles Teller and Aaron Rodgers recently spoke with ET about the NFL pro's viral dance moment at her May stop in New Jersey.

In a video posted to social media during the show, Rodgers was seen dancing and singing along to Swift's hit, "Style," from her 1989 album.

"I didn't," Rodgers admitted when asked if he knew his moves would get him so much attention. "But I'm very proud of my dancing skills finally being on display, and I'm unabashedly a super fan."

