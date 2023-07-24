Taylor Swift Lets Out Epic Laugh While Performing Song Rumored to Be About Kanye West
Taylor Lautner Gets Emotional Praising Ex Taylor Swift on Stage …
‘Vanderpump Rules’: Rachel Leviss Spotted for First Time Since L…
Ariana Grande Dating 'Wicked' Co-Star Ethan Slater After Dalton …
Miranda Lambert Stops Mid-Concert to Call Out Fans Taking Selfies
Bethenny Frankel Calls on Reality Stars to Stop Shooting Shows (…
Britney Spears Says 'a Lot of Therapy' Went Into Writing Tell-Al…
How Gisele Bündchen and Kanye West Feel About Tom Brady and Kim …
Jason Aldean Reacts to Backlash Over 'Try That in a Small Town's…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Already Have a Baby Name: …
Watch Selena Gomez Sing a Katy Perry Classic
Watch Anne Hathaway Laugh Uncontrollably with Jon Stewart
Oscar De La Hoya Praises Travis Barker for Raising Daughter Atia…
Travel Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson’s 1-Year-Old Son Asher…
Inside 'Barbie's Set, the Pink Shortage, Margot's Favorite and M…
Kevin Costner Ordered to Pay Estranged Wife Christine $129,000 i…
Sarah Jessica Parker on 'SATC' Co-Star John Slattery's Possible …
James Kennedy Reacts to Being Called No.1 Guy in ‘Vanderpump Rul…
'Sister Wives' Season 18 Trailer: Kody Storms Out During Explosi…
'90 Day Fiancé's Latest Spinoff ‘90 Day: The Last Resort' Teaser…
It's only been two weeks since Taylor Swift dropped her Speak Now (Taylor's Version), but fans are already clamoring for another re-recording thanks to a particularly epic performance of one of her most popular Reputation revenge tracks.
Swift hit the stage for a pair of shows in Seattle, Washington, over the weekend and delivered "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things" as one of her surprise songs on Saturday. The scathing anthem was featured on her 2017 album and is rumored to be about her feud with Kanye West.
After singing the line "'Cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do," Swift let loose a wildly loud cackle, taking a moment to compose herself before adding, "I can't even say it with a straight face." While the laugh and line are both included in her original recording of the song, the genuine nature of Swift's real-life laugh had fans in the audience at Lumen Field and on social media going wild.
"SO FUN SO FUN SO FUN!!!!" reads the caption on an original TikTok video from the evening.
"Her cackle is EVERYthing," wrote one commenter. Another gushed, "This is my new favorite clip of Taylor from the tour."
Several fans also noted that the moment made them "so excited" for Reputation (Taylor's Version).
@bridgetmurphy012 this is why we cant have nice things!!!! SO FUN SO FUN SO FUN!!!! #erastour#tstheerastour#seattletstheerastour#taylorswift#tswift#theerastour#swiftie#swiftok#swifttok#eras#rep#reputation#surprisesong♬ original sound - bridget
The song is among multiple, including "Look What You Made Me Do," on Reputation that includes thinly-veiled references to Swift's high-profile feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. The war of words, which dates back to 2009, notably exploded in 2016.
In another surprise moment from Saturday's show, Swift brought Haim to the stage for the first-ever live performance of her Evermore song, "No Body, No Crime."
The band is currently serving as the opening act on the remainder of Swift's Eras Tour dates in North America.
The Haim sisters -- Alana Haim, Este Haim and Danielle Haim -- have been longtime friends of Swift's and were recently photographed celebrating the Fourth of July with her, along with Selena Gomez.
@gabrielericvillanueva PoV: Taylor Swift brings out HAIM for No Body, No Crime LIVE at the Eras Tour Seattle #seattle#erastour#tserastour#seattleerastour#taylorswift#swifties#haim♬ I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) - Taylor Swift
Swift's Eras Tour has been making headlines all summer, thanks in large part to the many celebrity Swifties in attendance.
Miles Teller and Aaron Rodgers recently spoke with ET about the NFL pro's viral dance moment at her May stop in New Jersey.
In a video posted to social media during the show, Rodgers was seen dancing and singing along to Swift's hit, "Style," from her 1989 album.
"I didn't," Rodgers admitted when asked if he knew his moves would get him so much attention. "But I'm very proud of my dancing skills finally being on display, and I'm unabashedly a super fan."
RELATED CONTENT:
Taylor Swift Swallows a Bug on Stage During Her 'Eras Tour'
Team USA's Alex Morgan on Her Friendship With Taylor Swift (Exclusive)
Paul Rudd Stars in Music Video After Meeting Fan at Taylor Swift Show
Miles Teller, Aaron Rodgers Talk Viral Dance at Taylor Swift Concert
'The Bear' Season 2's Chocolate Banana, Taylor Swift References & More