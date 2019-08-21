Taylor Swift is gearing up to re-record her classics.

In a sneak peek of an upcoming episode of CBS Sunday Morning, Swift tells Tracy Smith that she plans to head back into the studio to re-record her previous albums. This news comes after Scooter Braun purchased Swift's former label, Big Machine, for a reported $300 million through his company, Ithaca Holdings, and thus received majority ownership of Swift's master recordings.

Swift -- who maintains that she found out about the deal "when it was online" -- replies "oh yeah," in regard to if she plans to re-record her early music. "Yeah, absolutely," she adds of her plans to get back into the studio.

Swift's decision to re-record her previous songs isn't all that surprising; in fact, Kelly Clarkson previously suggested that the "Lover" singer do just that.

"@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions," Clarkson tweeted at the time. "I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point."

When news of the deal broke in June, Swift accused Braun of "incessant, manipulative bullying... for years" in a Tumblr post. She also claimed that she "pleaded for a chance to own my work," but was instead "given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and 'earn' one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in."

In a letter posted to his company's website, Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta denied that claim. However, in a statement to ET, Swift's attorney, Donald Passman, stuck by the "You Need to Calm Down" singer's statements.

"Scott Borchetta never gave Taylor Swift an opportunity to purchase her masters, or the label, outright with a check in the way he is now apparently doing for others," Passman said.

Following Swift's comments, a source told ET that Braun reached out to Swift through mutual friends in order to clear the air privately, but had yet to hear back from Swift at the time.

Swift's full interview with CBS Sunday Morning will air Sunday, Aug. 25 at 9 a.m. ET.

